Liberty mobile network recognized as Puerto Rico’s ‘fastest, best’

Eduardo Díaz-Corona, Liberty Puerto Rico’s general manager

The company earned top awards from Ookla and Global Wireless Solutions.

A few weeks after winning Ookla’s 2024 Speedtest Award as “Puerto Rico’s Fastest Fixed Network,” Liberty Mobile has been named the island’s “most reliable mobile network” by Virginia-based Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) for the 17th consecutive year, the company announced.

GWS, an independent benchmarking and testing firm for the wireless industry, awarded Liberty the top overall OneScore and recognized it as “best in class” in Puerto Rico.

“Receiving this distinction as Puerto Rico’s most reliable and best-in-class mobile network is a testament to our efforts to continue providing our customers with the best coverage and capacity, as part of our ‘Contigo siempre’ promise,” said Víctor Vera, senior director of wireless RAN engineering at Liberty.

“We have invested a lot of resources to continue upgrading the network, expanding our 5G coverage and spreading our spectrum capacity to achieve greater speeds and reliability. We are very proud of our teams, whose passion is to serve our customers’ needs and provide them with the best mobile experience available,” Vera said.

According to the GWS study, Liberty Mobile had the best audio quality among competitors and improved network speeds by 29.4% compared to GWS’ 2023 analysis. It also recorded the fewest access failures and dropped calls in the market.

“The GWS distinction is a result of the efforts that Liberty has been carrying out to upgrade and strengthen its mobile network,” the company stated.

Currently, 89% of Liberty’s core network fiber is underground. Additionally, all cell sites have battery backups, and 93% are equipped with fixed generators for added resiliency. Those without fixed generators have access to portable backup generators.

OneScore, the ranking system used by GWS, evaluates multiple network performance indicators — including voice, data, coverage, reliability, speed and video — to determine the top mobile provider in each market. The 2024 OneScore ranking in Puerto Rico covered 1,271 miles in a study commissioned by Liberty and conducted by GWS for an independent assessment.

“We’re so proud to receive these network performance accolades for so many consecutive years,” said Eduardo Díaz-Corona, general manager of Liberty. “We have consistently invested in both of our networks, and we will continue to do so. This is proof of our long-term commitment to Puerto Rico and one of the many ways we keep our promise to be ‘Contigo siempre.’”