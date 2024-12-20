Type to search

Vimenti reaches semifinals for 2024 Yass Prize

NIMB Staff December 20, 2024
Vimenti started the 2024-2025 academic year with enrollment increasing to 314 students from kindergarten through seventh grade and more than 250 registered families.

The nonprofit received a $200,000 grant.

The integrated services center for families, Vimenti, has been named a finalist for the 2024 Yass Prize, as announced during a live ceremony at Forbes headquarters on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The nonprofit is the only one to reach the semifinalist stage.

“We feel very excited and hopeful to have been selected as finalists for this distinction,” said Lola Yglesias-Quiñones, director of the Full-Service Community Schools program at Vimenti. “I congratulate and appreciate our team at Vimenti, who work diligently to identify opportunities that allow us to enrich, expand and grow the tools with which we use to eradicate generational and child poverty in Puerto Rico.”

In recognition of its achievement, Vimenti was awarded a $200,000 grant to enhance its academic offerings based on the Two-Generational Model.

The Yass Prize announced 24 semifinalists during the live event, with each presenting proposals to improve education in their respective markets. Proposals were evaluated by 850 judges and selected for their alignment with the prize’s core principles: Sustainability, Transformational, Outstanding, and Permissionless Education.

