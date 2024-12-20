bMedia launches bGig platform to promote economic development

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

bGig is part of Puerto Rico’s largest and most extensive billboard network, bMedia.

The platform helps entrepreneurs earn through billboard sales.

bMedia has launched its proprietary platform, bGig, aimed at promoting jobs and economic development in Puerto Rico.

bGig is designed to empower people interested in creating their own micro-businesses or working as independent sales representatives in the billboard industry. The platform allows users to generate income immediately, recurrently and with time flexibility, company officials said.

“We have dedicated a lot of effort to create a unique product in the world that supports the professional growth of entrepreneurs within a successful and fascinating industry that is at its best,” said Verónica Amador, sales director of bGig.

“As leaders in the field of media and advertising in Puerto Rico, we feel committed to continue contributing to the socioeconomic development of Puerto Rico with new products that are in line with market trends,” she added.

bGig is integrated into bMedia’s extensive billboard network, the largest and most far-reaching in Puerto Rico. People interested in joining the platform can register to start generating income immediately.

The platform also provides tools to ensure users’ success, including training in sales techniques and insights into the effectiveness of billboard advertising.

“We’re a purely Puerto Rican company with a lot of vision and passion for what we do, and we’re very excited to open new doors with bGig,” said Amador.