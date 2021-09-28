Type to search

Hecho en Puerto Rico Assoc., bMedia Group partner to boost local companies

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 28, 2021
As a member of the AHPR, News is my Business — which is celebrating its 10th anniversary through November — will be featured on one of the billboard ads.

The Hecho en Puerto Rico Association (AHPR, in Spanish) announced an alliance with bMedia Group aimed at supporting and promoting Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to generate economic growth.

With this union, all AHPR members will have access to a special program created to promote their businesses on bMedia Group’s billboard advertising network throughout Puerto Rico.

“We’re committed to alliances to promote the economic development of our companies. The penetration, reach and relevance of the bMedia Group media in the local market is unmatched and will provide exposure to our partners’ businesses and brands to their audiences, supporting their growth goals,” said AHPR President Aysha Issa.

bMedia Group is a Puerto Rican company founded in 2008, which currently has a network of billboards and alternative media providing complete coverage of the market, to generate massive reach and effective and efficient exposure of advertising messages.

bMedia Group continues to invest in technology to provide visual quality and impact, creating not only advertising spaces but entertainment areas.

“Promoting entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico is one of bMedia Group’s priorities. This collaborative agreement with the Hecho en Puerto Rico Association is a confirmation of our commitment to continue innovating and creating new opportunities,” said bMedia Group CEO Juan Casillas.

“I feel inspired and motivated as an agent of change to contribute to the economic growth of my island, its entrepreneurs, and the business ecosystem. Our goal is to add value to our clients so that their brands, services, or products establish an emotional connection with their consumer in a unique, relevant, entertaining, and impactful way. I’m honored to say that we are a company for and made in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Meanwhile, Viviana Mercado, director of AHPR’s marketing committee, said: “With this alliance, AHPR increases the benefits for its members and helps to strengthen dozens of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, members of the organization, through the opportunity to amplify their messages and tell their stories on the bMedia Group media network.”

Hecho en Puerto Rico Association brings together more than 400 members.

