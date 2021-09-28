Plaza Las Américas opens new stores, eateries before Christmas

Tesla will open its first electric vehicle showroom, spanning about 2,500 square feet, on the first level of the corridor between JCPenney and Macy’s.

Plaza Las Américas announced the upcoming opening of new stores and restaurants through November November, in time for the start of the 2021 Christmas season and totaling close to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

These include Springfield and Pashon stores, Mañanitas and Smash Burger restaurants, an MCS service center, and a Tesla car showroom. The relocation of the Casa Febus store was also announced.

“Consumers find in Plaza the widest offer of fashion, food, services and entertainment under one roof that exists in Puerto Rico,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of the shopping center.

“This offer strengthens even more with these openings that anticipate the arrival of the Christmas season, that we trust this year we can celebrate it in a big way, with all the joy, rhythm and variety of events that we are used to,” he concluded.

Springfield will be located on the first level, in a space of about 3,700 square feet, in front of the Sephora store. The store will offer casual and contemporary fashion merchandise for men and women between the ages of 25-35. The store is expected to open early in October.

Also slated to open in Pashon, in the space formerly occupied by Pashmina on the second level of the shopping center, in front of the Amado Amado beauty salon, where they will have pashminas and accessories for sale.

Tesla will open its first electric vehicle showroom, spanning about 2,500 square feet, on the first level of the corridor between JCPenney and Macy’s. It will be located next to the Galeria footwear and accessories store.

Insurer MCS will open a temporary, 2,600 square-foot location in Plaza Las Américas, between the mall’s central atrium and JcPenney. Next year, MCS is expected to move into a permanent space of approximately 3,300 square feet on the first level, near the fountain on the north side.

Meanwhile, the mall will integrate new restaurants with the opening of casual Mexican restaurant Mañanitas and Smash Burgers. Both will be located on the second level, near the balcony to the Central Atrium and will share a common area as a dining room.

The shopping center also announced the relocation of Casa Febus, which will move to a bigger space of about 8,700 square feet, where the Microsoft store was previously located.