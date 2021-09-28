Execs. named across industries in Puerto Rico

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features appointments in the fields of tourism, nonprofits, investments, and real estate in Puerto Rico.

Bernal Rodriguez

San Juan Marriott names new food and beverages director

Bernal Rodriguez-Calvo has been named the new director of food and beverage for the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, José González, the resort’s general manager announced.

“Rodriguez-Calvo has an outstanding professional career within the hotel industry, and we welcome him into our team with the greatest certainty that, with his professional contribution and dedication, we will continue to provide the best quality and service to our guests and visitors,” González said.

Rodriguez-Calvo, a native of Costa Rica, has 25 years of experience in the hospitality and service industry.

Most recently, the new director served as banquet manager for The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort hotel in Río Grande. Before arriving in Puerto Rico, he worked in different hotels in the United States, St. Thomas, and Grand Cayman, with important contributions ensuring a high level of service as a restaurant manager, banquet manager, among other functions.

Lizamarie Serrano-Rodriguez

PRHTA names new director of government affairs

The Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association has named attorney Lizamarie Serrano-Rodríguez as director of government affairs, the organization’s CEO Clarisa Jiménez announced.

“Lizamarie brings vast legal and technical experience in the area of tourism, since for years she served as legal advisor at the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.; She has experience working on issues related to slot machines, incentives, regulation, as well as knowledge and experience in the legislative process, among others,” said Jiménez.

“The aspect of government affairs in an entity like the PRHTA is of utmost importance, because it offers a great benefit to all our partners and tourism activity, attending to matters that directly or indirectly affect the industry,” said Jiménez.

Recently, the attorney maintained her private practice providing legal advice to corporations and individuals and practicing in the areas of civil and administrative litigation, as well as public notary. Her previous work experience includes having chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Consumer Affairs and serving as legislative advisor to the body’s Speaker.

Serrano-Rodríguez has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Management from the Ana G. Méndez University, Cupey campus and a Juris Doctor from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico Law School, obtaining both degrees with the Magna Cum Laude distinction.

Nora Boschetti

Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico appoints director of Head Start, Early Head Start

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico (BGCPR), a new Head Start and Early Head Start provider, has appointed its new director.

Nora Boschetti will lead the Head Start and Early Head Start centers for Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico in Sabana Llana, Santurce and Río Piedras. Boschetti directed Boys & Girls Club of Aguas Buenas for the past 11 years. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education with a major in Theater, a master’s degree in Administration and Supervision and a doctorate in Curriculum and Teaching, all from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras campus.

“Through her career, Boschetti has demonstrated leadership, vision, a sense of innovation, and a strong commitment with the education and the integral development of children and youth while supporting their families. These attributes give us hope and assurance that, under her leadership, BGCPR’s will continue to impact vulnerable communities. By managing these Head Start and Early Head Start centers, Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico expands the equity and justice efforts we have led for the past 54 years,” said Olga Ramos-Carrasquillo, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

Mariangie Colón

HJ Sims´ names 1st female investment firm branch manager

Mariangie Colón, a financial expert and leader with close to 30-years’ experience and since 2013, has been named HJ Sims Puerto Rico’s first and only woman to manage an investment firm branch.

A graduate from the University of Puerto Rico with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in accounting, Colón is a financial professional holding Series 7, 24 licenses.

She began her career in the investment market focusing on client-firm relationships, as a Client Service Associate in 1993 for UBS/Paine Webber. In 2002, she joined Santander Securities, starting as Credit Officer, then moving on to the positions of Service Center Manager and Assistant Operations Manager. In September 2013, Colón joined HJ Sims in a leadership role ensuring all office systems and reporting processes are working properly.

“If anyone knows the inside-outs of the investment industry in Puerto Rico, and how important it is to connect with and establish a solid relationship with the clients of HJ Sims, it is Mariangie. She embodies the values of our company that puts a lot of weight in the trust and respect we appreciate from our clients,” said Raul Escudero, Director of HJ Sims Puerto Rico.

Real Estate Agent appointed to lead Global Exp in Puerto Rico

Global real estate company, eXp Realty, has appointed Agent Víctor Goytía as managing broker of the company in Puerto Rico.

Víctor Goytía

Goytia, one of the top 250 of the National Hispanic Real Estate Professionals for 2020 and certified instructor of the National Association of Realtors, assumes the leadership of operations on the island in times of new challenges for the local industry due to the expiration this Sept. 30 of the mortgage moratorium period.

Goytia comes to eXp to expand his presence on the island, grow the network of independent real estate agents who join the company as agents, teams and shareholders.

The expert will add value to real estate management due to his experience of more than 15 years as a leader in the growth of the real estate industry, particularly in mediation and handling of short sale and moratorium cases.

“eXp Realty, which has revolutionized the real estate market and is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the world, honors me with this appointment to lead its operations on the island,” Goytia said.

“I’m confident that our network of agents will grow rapidly and our efforts will continue. aimed at developing them professionally, fostering an environment of collaboration and customer differentiation and capitalizing on our business model based on the most advanced technology in the world,” he said.