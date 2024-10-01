Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico’s new leader brings business savvy

From left: Alma Frontera and Olga Ramos

Alma Frontera took over the nonprofit’s presidency last month.

The Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico recently announced that Alma Frontera will lead the nonprofit organization, succeeding outgoing President Olga Ramos. Both Frontera and Ramos shared with News is my Business how their backgrounds in the business world and their experiences helped them take on the many responsibilities of leading the organization.

Frontera has experience in the private sector, having worked in advertising agencies, Univision production, the Puerto Rico Coliseum, and the hospitality and tourism industries. Her decision to enter the nonprofit world was sparked by Hurricane Irma, later followed by Hurricane María, when she became involved in disaster relief and community assistance efforts.

“For me, there was no other option but to serve Puerto Rico during the recovery and then the reconstruction of our island. While we’re here to serve and are a nonprofit, the management and operations are just as complex as in other businesses,” said Frontera, who took over as president on Aug. 1.

“On behalf of the board of directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, we welcome Alma Frontera to our organization and movement. We have full confidence in Alma’s skills and social commitment to lead our organization in the design of our new strategy, contribute to the strengthening of our innovative programs and the establishment of multisector partnerships,” said Brett Finn, chairman of the board.

“Her professional experience and leadership will be key as we continue to help mitigate poverty and advance Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic development as we have done for 56 years,” Finn added.

Ramos’ journey into the nonprofit sector began in the aftermath of Hurricane María. Ramos originally had a background in accounting and law, and gained experience across multiple industries, including hospitality, tourism and retail, where she worked for companies like Walmart.

“I was forced into it, in a way. As my retail career advanced, one of the requirements was to do some form of community service. Having an accounting background gives you the advantage of understanding the numbers. In this sector, professionalization and expertise in that area is crucial,” said Ramos, who will stay on as an adviser until Oct. 31.

During her tenure, Ramos focused on establishing organizational processes and prepared the infrastructure for future growth and the expansion of services. Meanwhile, in her first month as president, Frontera has focused on learning and listening, ensuring a smooth transition while setting the stage for continued organizational growth.

“We appreciate the legacy [Ramos] left in our movement during her 15 years of service: eight as a member of our board of directors, and seven as president of the organization. We value her contribution to our organizational culture, diversification of programs and revenue sources, and sustainability,” said Finn.

“We’re confident that, with Alma’s succession and leadership, we will continue to innovate and transform our communities and country toward a great future,” Finn added.

Logistics a key issue for Frontera

“The logistics issue was key for me when I visited the sector, and I will do it here in the organization. It requires a very specific set of tools to be successful in this type of procedure. We are contributing to the eradication of poverty and to the need that exists in the country, ensuring that we can reach more participants and continue to grow,” Frontera said.

As she steps into her new role, Frontera plans to maintain the existing programs and expand the organization’s reach with a focus on the holistic development of children, youth and families. Meanwhile, Ramos will remain connected to the organization through consulting on strategy and transformation, maintaining her commitment to social causes in Puerto Rico.

“Our children and young people deserve equal opportunities because they have the ability. It is up to us to bring out that ability, teach them how to navigate and give them real opportunities in the future,” Ramos said.