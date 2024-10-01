Courtyard by Marriott opens $30M hotel in Santo Domingo’s financial district

An artist’s rendering of The Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo Piantini

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — At the heart of this city’s financial district is the recently inaugurated $30 million Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo Piantini, which vows to offer both business and leisure travelers a convenient location with access to attractions such as Parque Colón, the Alcázar de Colón and the historic colonial city.

The 160-room, 18-story property was developed by Real Hotels & Resorts and opened in February. It became the third hotel that the group manages in the Dominican Republic, along with an Intercontinental and the Crowne Plaza, which will soon be rebranded.

During a visit to the property, News is my Business was able to experience the numerous amenities of the hotel, which caters to “entrepreneurial guests who see business travel as a driver of personal growth and fulfillment,” as Brian King, president of Marriott International for the Caribbean and Latin America recently said.

Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo Piantini features the brand’s latest lobby design, where guests can enjoy an open, modern atmosphere outside their rooms. Featuring multimedia modules, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating areas, the three redefined meeting rooms — Real I, II and III — are ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social events, as they can be adjusted for size depending on the number of guests and meeting needs, said Gabriela Petra, commercial director of Grupo Real in the Dominican Republic.

Located on the second floor, the Kitchen & Bar restaurant provides easy access to healthy buffet-style breakfast options and a delicious menu of local cuisine. As an extension of the Courtyard’s inviting public spaces, the Bistro Bar offers guests a place to make social connections.

The new hotel boasts three guestroom categories that have been appointed in warm neutral tones and materials that convey a calm and sophisticated atmosphere.

But perhaps the jewel of the property is the rooftop deck on the 18th floor, with its infinity pool and 360-degree views of the city.

In an interview with News is my Business, Isabela Hernández, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo Piantini, said the property offers “many differentiators” that make it ideal for visitors from Puerto Rico.

“The hotel’s location is premium. The facilities are modern. We’re fortunate to be backed by a great brand, Marriott, which is an avant-garde brand and offers that freshness that business tourists and leisure tourists who come to stay in the city center may be looking for,” she said.

The hotel is walking distance from Santo Domingo’s main business area, some of the country’s best shopping centers and entertainment venues.

“We’re not a typical hotel, but rather a hotel that ultimately has the perfect synergy to be your place of rest or your place of work, which is why Courtyard works a lot on areas that can coexist … spaces for work meetings, a bar space and the outdoor terrace,” she added.

Grupo Real, she said, “tends to build above the level of detail that the brand itself has. So, among our differentiators for someone who comes expecting what the brand itself offers, we have certain characteristics of superior brands, and we believe that’s what the customer needs and what’s worth it because we offer a product at a fair price that ends up exceeding the expectations of anyone who comes here.”

The average nightly rate is $199, hotel officials confirmed.

