Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico opens Resilient Center in Loíza

Boys & Girls Club participants and their parents took part in the celebration.

To commemorate the 12th anniversary of its center in Loíza, Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico announced the opening of its Resilient Center, funded by a $150,000 Hermanas Carvajal-Fuertes Award it received in recognition of the organization’s ongoing commitment to serving underprivileged communities.

The Boys & Girls Club highlighted that the center marks a significant milestone in its dedication to the Loíza community’s welfare.

“The Resilient Center not only represents a physical structure but also a tangible symbol of the relationship we have had with Loíza for the past 12 years. It is a testimony to the incredible resilience and determination of this community,” said Gabriel Hernández, Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico’s operations director.

“Since 2011, Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico has positively reached more than 8,196 children, youth and families in various communities, including Colobó, Las Carreras, Villa Cristiana, Tocones, Vieques, Melilla, Miñi Miñi, Parcelas Suárez, Santillana, Jobos, Loíza Gardens, El Cabo, Mamey, Las Casitas, La 23, Residencial Yuquiyú, among others,” Hernández stated.

He added that the organization provides such services as academic support, socio-emotional well-being, socio-economic assistance, recreational and sports activities, “leadership development, personal future planning, and our renowned arts program.”

The new Resilient Center in Loíza is designed to offer immediate aid and essential services in case of emergencies. It features a laundry room, waiting area, a refrigerator for medications and breast milk, a dining area with a water source, cooler, phone charging stations, respiratory therapy machines, emergency laptops, a 1,600-gallon cistern, and a 103 kilowatt backup generator.

The center’s kitchen, powered by gas and solar panels, can produce up to 500 meals daily. The staff is trained in psychological first aid.