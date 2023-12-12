Medicare beneficiaries can switch to MCS Classicare any time of year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MCS competed among 545 MA plans across the United States and is now part of a privileged group of 31 plans nationwide that earned a 5-star rating.

As a result of MCS Classicare’s 5 out of 5-star rating for 2024 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, starting Dec. 8, 2023, Medicare Advantage beneficiaries in Puerto Rico can switch from a plan with a lower star rating to a 5-Star Medicare Advantage Plan any time of the year.

This is the first time a plan on the island has received the highest rating awarded by the federal regulator.

“Achieving a 5-star rating by CMS is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence in health care and quality services for our members,” said MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak.

“This recognition is not only for MCS but for the thousands of providers and professionals that make up the health industry on our island,” he said. “This rating provides a unique opportunity for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries to have greater access to quality health services throughout the year, ensuring Puerto Ricans have the best possible health care.”

Each year, CMS evaluates all Medicare Advantage plans nationwide, ranking them according to their level of excellence using different measures.

This evaluation considers aspects such as chronic disease management, customer experience, service, satisfaction, prevention services, and the safety and quality of services offered.

In addition to being an indicator of excellence in healthcare and customer service, the 5-star rating gives MCS Classicare the privilege of offering year-round enrollment, unlike other plans that have a limited annual enrollment period until Dec. 7.

This means that Medicare beneficiaries in Puerto Rico now have the flexibility to choose and switch to a 5-star health plan at any time until Nov. 30, 2024. This change can be completed only once per year.

“We’re proud to offer our members the peace of mind of knowing they belong to a health plan that meets their needs and offers quality services,” said Roberto Pando, president of MCS Classicare.

The rating will now appear next to the MCS Classicare contract number in the Medicare Plan Finder tool. The icon has been designed to inform affiliates which products have the highest possible quality rating on Medicare.gov.