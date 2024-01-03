Planet Fitness Puerto Rico donates toys to Boys & Girls Club

The efforts of the initiative culminated with a visit to the club located in Arecibo, where the collected toys were delivered.

Easy Mile Fitness, a Planet Fitness franchise division, recently held its fourth annual Toy Drive event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico, as part of its commitment to the community. The toy collection initiative was held at all 17 Planet Fitness clubs on the island over a three-week period, encouraging community members to collaborate with the initiative.

“We’re grateful for the solidarity and generosity of our members and staff, who have been the driving force behind this donation action,” said Philip Amato, director of operations at Easy Mile Fitness.

“This year, and as the fourth year of our initiative, we are honored to visit the Boys & Girls Club located in front of the public housing residence Manuel Zeno Gandia in Arecibo. This toy donation initiative represents our continued commitment to bringing happiness and support to the community, recognizing the importance of moments like this for the well-being of our Puerto Rican children and youth,” he said.

For this toy drive initiative, Planet Fitness invited members, staff and managers of clubs, regional directors, and local management to donate, collecting a variety of toys to celebrate the festivities of the children and youth of the Boys & Girls Club.

“For the past four years, Planet Fitness has been donating toys and visiting several of our service centers on the island during the Christmas holidays to bring happiness and joy to our participants. We are thankful to Planet Fitness who among our allies continue collaborating with our mission,” said Carolina Capote, Boys & Girls Club corporate partnerships manager.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, a community based and nonprofit organization, provides a safe and enriching environment where children and young people can develop as leaders, while achieving their academic, personal, and professional goals.

In Puerto Rico, where 9 out of 10 program participants live in poverty, these solidarity actions have a significant impact on the community.