Type to search

In-Brief

Planet Fitness Puerto Rico donates toys to Boys & Girls Club

Contributor January 3, 2024
The efforts of the initiative culminated with a visit to the club located in Arecibo, where the collected toys were delivered.

Easy Mile Fitness, a Planet Fitness franchise division, recently held its fourth annual Toy Drive event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico, as part of its commitment to the community. The toy collection initiative was held at all 17 Planet Fitness clubs on the island over a three-week period, encouraging community members to collaborate with the initiative.

“We’re grateful for the solidarity and generosity of our members and staff, who have been the driving force behind this donation action,” said Philip Amato, director of operations at Easy Mile Fitness.

“This year, and as the fourth year of our initiative, we are honored to visit the Boys & Girls Club located in front of the public housing residence Manuel Zeno Gandia in Arecibo. This toy donation initiative represents our continued commitment to bringing happiness and support to the community, recognizing the importance of moments like this for the well-being of our Puerto Rican children and youth,” he said.

For this toy drive initiative, Planet Fitness invited members, staff and managers of clubs, regional directors, and local management to donate, collecting a variety of toys to celebrate the festivities of the children and youth of the Boys & Girls Club.

“For the past four years, Planet Fitness has been donating toys and visiting several of our service centers on the island during the Christmas holidays to bring happiness and joy to our participants. We are thankful to Planet Fitness who among our allies continue collaborating with our mission,” said Carolina Capote, Boys & Girls Club corporate partnerships manager.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, a community based and nonprofit organization, provides a safe and enriching environment where children and young people can develop as leaders, while achieving their academic, personal, and professional goals.

In Puerto Rico, where 9 out of 10 program participants live in poverty, these solidarity actions have a significant impact on the community.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico opens Resilient Center in Loíza
Contributor December 12, 2023
Maestro Cares Foundation donates $150K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico
Contributor August 23, 2023
Vimenti by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico gets $10.5M grant
Contributor January 25, 2023
Puerto Rico Boys & Girls Club gets $432K in HUD funding
Contributor December 7, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Households need to have broadband and they also need education and the world it opens for them. There’s expertise on the island that we could use in higher quantities; we have to find a way to become a technological hub and attract talent from universities – professors and students – because once you do that, you create an environment where there’s a never-ending pace of change.” 

Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico, who was interviewed along with Claro Puerto Rico President Enrique Ortiz de Montellano and T-Mobile General Manager Jorge Martel, on their long-standing sector leadership on the island and their efforts to modernize its telecom infrastructure and services.

Related Stories

Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico opens Resilient Center in Loíza
Maestro Cares Foundation donates $150K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico
Vimenti by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico gets $10.5M grant
Puerto Rico Boys & Girls Club gets $432K in HUD funding
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.