Casa Febus opens 3rd store in Florida’s Waterford Lakes Town Center

The 6,060 square foot store located in Waterford Lakes Town Center will provide home decor lovers "a boutique shopping experience at affordable prices."

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Casa Febus, the Puerto Rico-based home décor boutique, recently opened its third retail location in Orlando, Florida, following a $150,000 investment.

The 6,060 square foot store located in Waterford Lakes Town Center will provide home decor lovers “a boutique shopping experience at affordable prices.”

In 2015, Casa Febus began expanding its operations to Florida, with the opening of its first location in Pembroke Lakes Mall in South Florida, followed by a store at the The Florida Mall in Kissimmee.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=694970&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=694970&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The new location will offer a boutique shopping experience where home decor lovers can find a variety of unique and stylish furniture, chairs, dining sets, rugs and decorative accessories, such as pillows, lamps, paintings, vases, flowers, wall hangings and art, and much more.

“When we started our expansion into Orlando, Florida, we knew that we had a secure customer base in the Latino and Puerto Rican diaspora located in the area. However, in these last five years, we have achieved a 25% increase in sales growth beyond this demographic,” said Francisco Febus, operations manager at Casa Febus in Orlando.

“We believe that a key to this growth is the variety of items that we offer, as well as our excellent customer service. We are confident that the opening of this new location which coincides with the celebration of our 50th anniversary, will allow us to continue growing and reaching new markets,” said Febus.

The newest location expands the Casa Febus sales force in Orlando to about 15 direct and indirect employees.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.