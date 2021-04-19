Puerto Rico’s opportunities in int’l markets to be discussed in online seminar

Hernán Vera.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The challenges and opportunities that Puerto Rico is facing to be able to competitively insert itself in international markets will be the topic of an online seminar tonight at 7 p.m. that is open to the public.

Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary and Gloria Viscasillas-Aponte, vice president of Economic Development Programs at Banco Popular will lead the discussion, at the invitation of the Observatory of Society, Governance and Public Policies, an entity created by the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico.

The experts will seek to answer the questions of whether the island can be competitive internationally, after losing the privileged place it occupied for decades.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=694970&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=694970&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“The question remains and, as part of the Observatory’s mission, we invite two personalities who work daily with the challenges the island is facing so that they can take a close look at how the Puerto Rico could competitively insert itself in international markets,” said Hernán Vera, director of the Observatory.

“For decades, because of Section 936, Puerto Rico occupied a privileged place in the global market, but after the elimination of that statute, the island continues to fight to grow in terms of foreign investment. Our guests are the front-line soldiers in that battle, so the workshop promises to be an eye-opening dialogue,” he said.

The entity will evaluate and react to what the speakers will expose “as part of its mission to seek proposals and concrete solutions to the island’s economic and political challenges.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.