Grocery store Selectos opens app to US mainland shoppers

Selectos launched its Easy Shop app in 2019, gaining recognition for its ease-of-use and service from the participating stores.

Puerto Rican grocery store chain Selectos announced it has introduced its Easy Shop app to shoppers in the US mainland looking to make purchases for people residing on the island.

Mayreg Rodríguez, executive director of Selectos, said the grocery store is looking to reach the estimated seven million Puerto Ricans living in the continental US, as an “easy way to care for their loved ones on the island.”

To launch the service, Selectos will be running a three-month ad campaign starting in Florida, New York and Connecticut, featuring Puerto Rican Actress Karla Monroig — who lives in Miami — as its spokeswoman.

“We’re taking a giant and innovative step, putting the agility and accessibility of the Selectos Easy Shop application in the hands of our fellow Puerto Ricans in the diaspora,” said Ariel Ramos-Torres, chairman of the supermarket chain’s board.

Puerto Ricans living anywhere in the US mainland will be able to download the app and “buy for their parents, grandparents or a relative. In Puerto Rico, Selectos will take care of packing and delivering it,” he said.

“During this last year of the pandemic, Easy Shop experienced significant growth, being very useful for families, especially older adults, to do their shopping without risking their health,” he said.

Locally, Selectos is moving forward with its plans to expand Easy Shop’s service to its 37 stores throughout Puerto Rico. Currently, 14 stores located in Aguada, Aguadilla, Aibonito, Añasco, Bayamón, Caguas, Corozal, Gurabo, Isabela, Moca, Morovis, Orocovis, San Sebastián and Toa Alta offer the grocery shopping and delivery services offered through the app.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.