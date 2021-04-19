CBP seizes $437K-worth of counterfeit Viagra pills, unsafe motorcycle helmets

The half-face motorcycle helmets were found in violation of highway traffic safety regulations.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers and Import Specialists in the Port of San Juan recently seized 1,869 counterfeit Viagra pills and 1,620 half-face motorcycle helmets that did not comply with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regulations, it announced.

Combined, the confiscated items had a street value of $436,649, the agency confirmed.

“Consumers and small resellers purchase counterfeit products knowing the intrinsic value that these brands represent,” said Leida Colón, the CBP’s assistant director of field operations for trade.

“Also, consumers should be aware that safety regulations ensure that products meet quality standards to protect them from under par products,” she said.

CBP officers discovered the counterfeit Viagra from a ferry passenger arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on board the ferry. If the pills had been genuine, their suggested sales price would be a combined $128,866.

Meanwhile, agency officers, working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration detained a shipment of half-face motorcycle helmets, which upon closer look, were found in violation of highway traffic safety regulations, the agencies confirmed.

The shipment was appraised at a domestic value of $307,783.

The majority of the counterfeit items seized in the San Juan Field Office are illegitimate goods in the jewelry, handbags, electronics, footwear, clothing and prescription drugs product categories. Most of these items come from Hong Kong and China, the CBP said.

