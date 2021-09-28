Goya marks 85th anniversary with exhibit of its trajectory

The exhibit consists of two large modules where visitors can learn about the history of the company, the manufacturing processes that takes place in the industrial complex in Bayamón.

To mark 85 years since Don Prudencio Unanue established Goya de Puerto Rico, the company inaugurated its “Goya: The Historical Exhibit,” featuring historical data and interactive features through which the public can learn about its trajectory.

The exhibit is in the Plaza del Sol shopping mall in Bayamón and will tour several shopping centers over the next few months.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=771547&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=771547&oid=26020&wd=301&ht=251&pair=as" alt="i" width="301" height="251"/></a>

The exhibit consists of two large modules where visitors can learn about the history of the company, the manufacturing processes that takes place in the industrial complex in Bayamón, the countries where Goya exports its products from Puerto Rico, and some samples of historical advertising and social responsibility initiatives, among other topics.

There are also interactive stations for the public to experience and share on their social media platforms and participate in raffles for $85 certificates or a basketball autographed by Goya’s hometown basketball team, Vaqueros de Bayamón.

“This anniversary is a significant milestone for our company, which is a symbol and pride of Puerto Rico, and we want to invite the Puerto Rican family to learn about its history. It fills us with great pride and enthusiasm to be able to capture through the exhibition what Goya de Puerto Rico has been and is from its beginnings, a small factory on William Jones Street in Rio Piedras to the most advanced technology used today in the manufacturing processes,” said Carlos Unanue, president of Goya de Puerto Rico.

The exhibition was designed by Alberto Rigau, the manufacturing was done at the Ideagrama workshop in the Municipality of Guánica, and Evolution Press in Río Piedras oversaw the graphic production.

“Goya is Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico is Goya. For that reason, we have conceptualized this traveling exhibition through five shopping centers with the vision of sharing our history with the public around the Island. We know that they will enjoy it, learn, and have fun as it has been conceptualized in a fun and entertaining way for all ages,” said Ivelisse Rivera-Almodóvar, director of public Relations for Goya de Puerto Rico.

“Goya: The Historical Exhibit” will be presented at the following malls and dates:

Plaza del Sol, Bayamón: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Mayagüez Mall, Mayagüez: Oct.11-17

Plaza del Atlántico, Arecibo: Oct. 25-31

Plaza del Caribe, Ponce: Nov. 8-14

Plaza Las Américas, Hato Rey: Dec. 13-19