FirstBank Platinum Banking presents ‘Visiones Paralelas’ exhibit

September 20, 2019 185

FirstBank Plaatinum Banking Art Series will feature the “Visiones Paralelas” exhibit by artists Williams Carmona and Michaela Soto, at its Ashford Ave. branch in Condado through December, the financial institution announced.

The exhibition features 30 pieces comprising paintings, sculptures and acrylics.

“We started the FirstBank Platinum Banking Art Series initiative with emerging artists Eduardo Cabrer, and his work that appealed to nostalgia; then Sofía Arsuaga, with her introspection work,” said Miguel del Río, conceptualizer and founder of FADS, an entity that manages socio-cultural projects of relevance in and outside of Puerto Rico to exhibit works by emerging artists.

This time, the “Visiones Paralelas” exhibit presents the works of two artists “who are able to expose different world concepts through different forms, contents and styles, and which, in turn, share a vision and are interconnected by their marriage and artistic collaboration,” he said.

“Williams’ work, a master surrealist in painting, engraving and sculpture, has been a key piece in the evolution of Michaela’s abstract work, who is a young artist, whose theme revolves around figures and animals,” del Río said.

This is the third exhibition presented by FirstBank Platinum Banking Art Series with FADS.

“We’re very pleased with the exhibitions that we have organized since last year in partnership with FADS, a platform that supports local talent,” said Caleb Navarro, first vice president and director of FirstBank Platinum Banking.

“Our institution has a commitment to enrich the lives of our customers, visitors and the community in general through the enjoyment and appreciation of visual arts,” he said.

The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and there is parking available for visitors.