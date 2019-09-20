P.R. recognized as ‘vanguard’ tourist destination at Skift Global Forum

September 20, 2019 201

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos traveled to New York to share with travel and tourism executives the successful strategies used to achieve a “healthy recovery,” despite the complicated scenario of the past two years and the growth opportunities currently available in the industry.

Campos was invited to speak during a workshop entitled “Rising Above: Discussing the Future of Tourism in Puerto Rico,” held at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

During the conversation with Rafat Alí, CEO of Skift, Campos spoke about the island’s tourism growth and incentive opportunities available in Puerto Rico that will contribute to the destination’s ongoing progress.

Her participation in the New York forum comes on the two-year anniversary of Hurricane María, which clobbered Puerto Rico on its trek through the region. Prior to the hurricane, Puerto Rico faced other issues, like the bankruptcy filing and the Zika outbreak.

“The Skift Global Forum event provides us with a unique opportunity in which we have access to executives and key members of our industry on an international level, to review Puerto Rico’s current status, investment opportunities, benefits of doing business on the island and the diversity of our destiny, in short, how the island is in a better strategic position today than it was before,” Campos said.

“Puerto Rico’s presence in events of this magnitude is a key tool to market the island as a tourist investment destination and is an important step for tourism development,” she said.

Skift is an international company dedicated to the analysis of information, data, news, trends of all travel and tourism sectors. Its two-day “Skift Global Forum” event in New York brings together more than 1,200 executives from more than 40 countries to, as part of the forum, discuss the latest trends in destinations and maximize the industry’s potential.