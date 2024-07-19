Type to search

L’Oréal Caribe marks 45th anniversary with ‘45 Women that move the Caribbean’ exhibit

July 19, 2024
This project honors women whose work and devotion have had a significant impact in their respective areas and countries.

The company showcases the trajectory of 45 Caribbean women who have been catalysts for change and female empowerment.

L’Oréal Groupe announced the 45th anniversary celebration of its subsidiary in the region, L’Oréal Caribe, marking the milestone with a photo exhibition entitled “45 Women that Move the Caribbean.”

The exhibit recognizes and honors the careers of emblematic Caribbean women who have distinguished themselves in categories such as art and culture, sports, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology, communications, social responsibility, sustainability and education.

“We developed this special initiative that recognizes women in the region that we serve, who are an inspiration to others,” said Gilles Delaunay, general manager of L’Oréal Caribe.

“This project recognizes the achievements of Caribbean women who have accelerated female empowerment. What better way to celebrate our journey than by paying tribute to these inspiring women,” he said.

“Through their accomplishments and dedication, they reflect the values of innovation, passion and excellence that we have promoted for 45 years,” Delaunay added.

“45 Women that Move the Caribbean” is an initiative that not only celebrates L’Oréal Groupe’s legacy and influence in the region but also underscores the company’s commitment to equality and inclusion, it stated.

This project honors women whose work and devotion have significantly impacted their respective areas and countries. They were nominated by industry members and selected by a panel of judges.

As part of the celebration of these women’s trajectories, an exhibition will be held from July 11-25 at The Mall of San Juan and will continue at San Patricio Plaza July 27 to Aug. 26.

“Forty-five years of celebration in the Caribbean reflects the leadership and responsibility of our team. At L’Oréal Caribe, the key to our success has been to have people who are committed to emulating the company’s values, promoting diversity, inclusion, female empowerment, the well-being of our local communities and reaffirming their commitment to sustainability,” said Delaunay.

NIMB Staff
