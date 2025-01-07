News is my Business marks 15th anniversary with new slogan, content

News is my Business, Puerto Rico’s premier online business publication, proudly marks its 15th anniversary this November, with a year-long celebration. Since its launch in 2010, the website has become a trusted source for in-depth reporting on Puerto Rico’s economy, business developments and entrepreneurial landscape.

To commemorate this milestone, News is my Business is introducing a new slogan: “Business news for busy people.” The tagline reflects the publication’s dedication to delivering concise, impactful and actionable reporting tailored to the needs of professionals, entrepreneurs and decision-makers who rely on accurate information to stay ahead.

Founded by veteran journalist Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez, News is my Business began as a bold endeavor to fill a gap in business journalism focused exclusively on Puerto Rico. Over the years, it has grown into a respected platform, earning accolades for its accuracy, integrity and dedication to covering the issues that matter most to the business community and beyond.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to our readers, contributors and supporters who believe in the power of local journalism,” said Kantrow-Vázquez. “News is my Business has always been about shining a light on Puerto Rico’s challenges and opportunities, and we’re excited to continue this mission for many years to come.”

Since its inception, News is my Business has chronicled the key developments shaping Puerto Rico’s economic landscape, from fiscal challenges and recovery efforts to the emergence of innovative industries. Its mission remains focused on providing high-quality journalism that informs, empowers and supports Puerto Rico’s business community.

Over the past 15 years, the publication has earned a reputation for:

Timely reporting : Delivering the latest updates on economic trends, business news and policy changes.

: Delivering the latest updates on economic trends, business news and policy changes. Insightful analysis : Providing expert commentary to help readers navigate complex issues.

: Providing expert commentary to help readers navigate complex issues. Community focus: Highlighting the stories of local entrepreneurs and the impact of business on Puerto Rico’s social and economic fabric.

As part of its year-long 15th anniversary celebration, News is my Business will roll out several new features. These include enhanced multimedia content, in-depth investigative reports, expanded coverage of entrepreneurship and innovation in Puerto Rico, and a new section called “My Business Reads,” dedicated to reviews of must-read business books for professionals and entrepreneurs. The media outlet is also unveiling the “Puerto Rico Stock Ticker” to offer our readers a quick glance of how local public companies are performing on Wall Street.

The News is my Business team extends its heartfelt gratitude to readers, advertisers and partners for their support over the past 15 years. Together, they have helped build a platform that informs and empowers Puerto Rico’s vibrant business community.