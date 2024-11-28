Metro by T-Mobile marks 2nd anniversary in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Metro will launch holiday season special offers. (Credit: Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com)

The company has expanded to 37 locations and launched new plans and holiday offers.

Metro by T-Mobile is marking its second anniversary in Puerto Rico, confirming significant growth since its 2022 launch.

The company has expanded from 12 stores to 37 points of sale, which now include exclusive stores, kiosks, store-in-store locations and an upcoming mobile unit designed to bring its products and services to more customers.

Metro recently introduced its Metro Flex plans, which it said offers customers a free phone upon joining and the ability to upgrade every year with Metro’s “best deals on select devices.”

Current customers can upgrade after 12 months on Metro Flex Plus to such devices as the Samsung A36, Moto G Stylus or Moto Edge — making Metro a standout in the prepaid market.

“We’re committed to bringing Metro’s wireless without the gotcha, meaning no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises, to more communities in Puerto Rico through our continuous expansion. Our growth and comprehensive offering are a testament to our commitment to providing a unique experience in the prepaid market.,” said Johan Pastrana, marketing manager for the company.

Metro stores offer a variety of devices, including 5G smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as a range of accessories such as covers and speakers.

Following its second anniversary, Metro plans to launch holiday promotions, officials said.