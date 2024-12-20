Type to search

Fort Buchanan invests $1M in infrastructure upgrades

Contributor December 20, 2024
The Fort Buchanan Directorate of Public Works is repaving and improving road drainage areas across the installation at an estimated cost of $1 million. (Credit: Sgt. 1st Class David Hernández)

By Carlos Cuebas and Sgt. 1st Class David Hernández
U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

At a cost of approximately $1 million, the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Public Works (DPW) is repaving and improving road drainage areas across the installation.

“We have paving projects in three different locations in Fort Buchanan, covering the Banco Popular, library areas and Constitution Avenue. Some of these areas required repairs or improvements, and we will do it according to Army Installation standards,” said Jonathan Román-Salas, Business Operations and Integration Division chief at DPW.

For Román, fixing the installation’s roads is about safety.

“If there are holes, cracks or water in the area, accidents can occur that will likely affect community members. But with this project, we will maintain the safety of our visitors, military members and families,” added Román.

With this project, DPW “demonstrates its commitment to maintaining Fort Buchanan’s infrastructure and reflects the organization’s dedication to the community’s well-being by making Fort Buchanan a better place to live and work,” he said.

“By approximately the third or fourth quarter [of fiscal year 2025], other phases of the project will be carried out,” said Román.

Fort Buchanan’s DPW is responsible for maintaining, repairing and improving the military base’s infrastructure and environment, including buildings, structures, ground and roads.

With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan’s mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

