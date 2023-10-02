Six firms awarded spots on $5B Puerto Rico power project contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will handle the task orders and collaboration with the Puerto Rico Electric & Power Authority and LUMA Energy. (Credit: Kyolshin | Dreamstime.com)

Six companies have secured spots on a $5 billion contract to support the U.S. Army in a power generation and stabilization project in Puerto Rico.

The companies, Amentum, AshBritt, CDM Smith, OMP Solutions, PTSI Managed Services, and Weston Solutions, will compete for orders under the firm-fixed-price contract set to be completed by September 2028, according to the Department of Defense.

Launched in July, the service branch’s solicitation aims to stabilize Puerto Rico’s power infrastructure. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will handle the task orders, which encompass planning, coordination and installation of temporary generating units, operation and maintenance, and collaboration with the Puerto Rico Electric & Power Authority (PREPA) and LUMA Energy. Work locations and funding will be determined based on individual task orders.

According to the multiple award task order contract, the contractor will provide power generation services to USACE customers.

“The power generation services consist of rental and delivery of generator units; electrical connection of the generator output to the power grid; installation of new, or modification/repair of existing, power monitoring and control systems; testing and commissioning of the power generation and electrical systems; and operation and maintenance of the installed systems, to include fueling,” the contract reads.

The ancillary activities involve repair, replacement, installation, operation and maintenance of power transmission components necessary for connecting temporary power or power from other sources to the grid. The contractor will supply all necessary materials, equipment, supplies, personnel and services to perform the services.

Task orders will utilize performance-based work statements (PWS). A PWS, as explained in the contract, structures acquisitions around the work’s purpose without mandating the execution method, allowing contractors freedom to meet government objectives and providing payment for results that meet or exceed those objectives.

Key personnel will include a project manager, project superintendent, liquefied natural gas (LNG) specialist, contractor quality control system manager, site safety and health officer, and a design project manager.

The acquisition aims to establish a multiple award task order contract (MATOC) with a $5 billion shared capacity and a five-year ordering period for power system stabilization and generation services “under North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 221112– Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation,” the project description reads.

USACE’s Savannah District will oversee the projects, focusing primarily “on temporary emergency power augmentation and on related repairs of generation facilities to stabilize the Puerto Rico power system. The work will consist of providing land based temporary generating units (dual fuel – LNG/diesel), temporary transformers, control cabling, and installation of equipment.”