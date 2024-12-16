Abarca included in Computerworld’s 2025 Best Places to Work in IT list

From left: Serge Perras, chief information officer, and Mercibel González, chief people officer, of Abarca

The company was honored for its innovative culture and employee-focused environment.

Pharmacy benefit management (PBM) firm Abarca, recognized for its innovative technology and transformative approach to health care, has been named one of Computerworld’s 2025 Best Places to Work in IT.

Abarca is the only company from Puerto Rico featured on this year’s list, which also includes organizations from the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Spain, Australia and Vietnam.

“This recognition reflects the heart of Abarca: a place where innovative technology and an exceptional culture intersect,” said Serge Perras, chief information officer at Abarca. “Our values inspire us to think big, act boldly and treat one another like family. These principles drive everything we do, from the solutions we build to the relationships we nurture.”

Abarca said it has worked to transform the health care landscape by integrating advanced technology with a focus on meaningful connections since its founding in 2005. As the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, its PBM platform, Darwin, has set industry benchmarks by supporting clinical programs, fostering innovative partnerships and delivering solutions for complex client needs.

With a team of more than 800 employees, Abarca remains committed to making health care seamless and personalized for everyone, the company stated.

“This year’s focus on artificial intelligence has created demand for new skills in AI, data analytics and cloud. The good news: Leading companies recognize that these opportunities for business innovation also create new opportunities for internal IT talent,” said Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry.

Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT award honors workplaces that excel in employee benefits; career advancement opportunities; and diversity, equity and Inclusion initiatives. Abarca said this recognition underscores its dedication to fostering an environment where IT professionals thrive while driving meaningful change in the health care industry.