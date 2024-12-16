Business Atelier, Oriental host ‘Inmersión 360’ to assist entrepreneurs

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Participants will create a business plan ready for implementation or funding submission. The program targets companies with fewer than two years of operation and is open to all Puerto Rico residents.

The initiative provides a free virtual program to guide in developing business plans and securing financing.

Business Atelier has launched “Inmersión 360,” a six-week virtual program offering specialized mentoring for early-stage entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.

The program aims to help participants create business plans ready for implementation or funding applications. Open to Puerto Rico residents with businesses less than two years old, the program focuses on essential areas such as structuring business models, market strategies, financial projections and creating effective business plans.

Participants will also learn to pitch ideas to investors, secure financing and strengthen their businesses’ administrative foundations for long-term growth.

“In Puerto Rico, entrepreneurs face significant barriers to accessing capital and structuring their ideas. With ‘Inmersión 360,’ we want to change that reality and equip them with the tools necessary for their businesses to thrive,” said Tamara Matos, CEO of Business Atelier.

Applications are open until Jan. 12. The program runs from Feb. 10 to March 21. Applicants must have a viable business idea or a recently launched business and an intent to seek capital. Priority sectors include services, tourism, innovation, technology, health, consulting, education, renewable energy, entertainment and telecommunications.

Upon completing the program, participants can compete for one of 10 spots sponsored by Oriental, which offers up to 12 weeks of technical support for funding applications.

This support includes business plan preparation, financial projections and practice presentations for funding officers. Business Atelier, with an 85% success rate in securing business financing, will lead this effort.

“Closing the gap in access to capital is essential to ensure that Puerto Rican entrepreneurs can turn their ideas into sustainable and competitive businesses. When startups gain access to the necessary financing, they not only grow individually, but also boost the local economy, create jobs and strengthen communities,” said Matos.

“At Oriental we are committed to contributing to the progress of our clients, employees, shareholders and communities we serve. Our alliance with Business Atelier provides an additional tool to small businesses in Puerto Rico,” said Mari Evelyn Rodríguez, chief retail banking officer of Oriental.

“We’re committed to supporting SMEs and becoming their main ally. By backing local entrepreneurs, we not only encourage the growth of their businesses but we also boost the local economy and generate new opportunities for the entire community,” she added.

With the support of Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program funds, “Inmersión 360” is offered free of charge, officials said.