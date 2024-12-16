McConnell Valdés donates $37,500 to 18 nonprofits in Puerto Rico

Arturo J. García-Solá, managing director of McConnell Valdés, leads a round of funding.

The funding will help organizations address the needs of their programs.

As part of its commitment to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic development, McConnell Valdés LLC (McV) donated $37,500 to 18 nonprofits in Puerto Rico focused on improving the quality of life in the communities they serve.

The initiative was conducted in collaboration with the McConnell Valdés Foundation and funded through contributions from the firm’s attorneys and employees via the “Jeans & Sneakers for a Cause” program.

This program allows employees to donate monthly to selected organizations by dressing casually in jeans and sneakers one Friday each month. The firm matches these employee contributions.

The first donations, totaling $7,500, were presented to three nonprofit organizations: La Fondita de Jesús, Convento Siervas de María de San Juan, and the Antonio Paoli Symphony Orchestra of the Escuela Especializada Libre de Música Antonio Paoli in Caguas.

The second round of donations, amounting to $30,000, coincided with November’s Philanthropy Day and benefited 15 organizations: Adopta Ahora, Alliance for a Drug-Free Puerto Rico, Alzheimer’s Association of Puerto Rico, Colegio San Gabriel, El Comedor de la Kennedy, Atención Atención Foundation, CAP Foundation, Golitos Foundation, Hogar Niñito Jesús Foundation, Pediatric Hospital Foundation, Hogar Ruth, Psychopedagogical Institute of Puerto Rico, San Juan Bay Estuary Program, Pro-Techos, and Vimenti.

“The result of this action highlights, without a doubt, the existing culture of service and generosity at McConnell Valdés that has distinguished us over the years. Social responsibility has always been a key topic in our mission,” said Arturo J. García-Solá, managing director of the firm.

“For this reason, our firm has continued to offer support to initiatives aimed at strengthening the well-being of groups and sectors in need. We thank all those who have volunteered, donated and supported the ‘Jeans & Sneakers for a Cause’ initiative,” he added.