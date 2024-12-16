Type to search

In-Brief

McConnell Valdés donates $37,500 to 18 nonprofits in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff December 16, 2024
Arturo J. García-Solá, managing director of McConnell Valdés, leads a round of funding.

The funding will help organizations address the needs of their programs.

As part of its commitment to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic development, McConnell Valdés LLC (McV) donated $37,500 to 18 nonprofits in Puerto Rico focused on improving the quality of life in the communities they serve.

The initiative was conducted in collaboration with the McConnell Valdés Foundation and funded through contributions from the firm’s attorneys and employees via the “Jeans & Sneakers for a Cause” program.

This program allows employees to donate monthly to selected organizations by dressing casually in jeans and sneakers one Friday each month. The firm matches these employee contributions.

The first donations, totaling $7,500, were presented to three nonprofit organizations: La Fondita de Jesús, Convento Siervas de María de San Juan, and the Antonio Paoli Symphony Orchestra of the Escuela Especializada Libre de Música Antonio Paoli in Caguas.

The second round of donations, amounting to $30,000, coincided with November’s Philanthropy Day and benefited 15 organizations: Adopta Ahora, Alliance for a Drug-Free Puerto Rico, Alzheimer’s Association of Puerto Rico, Colegio San Gabriel, El Comedor de la Kennedy, Atención Atención Foundation, CAP Foundation, Golitos Foundation, Hogar Niñito Jesús Foundation, Pediatric Hospital Foundation, Hogar Ruth, Psychopedagogical Institute of Puerto Rico, San Juan Bay Estuary Program, Pro-Techos, and Vimenti.

“The result of this action highlights, without a doubt, the existing culture of service and generosity at McConnell Valdés that has distinguished us over the years. Social responsibility has always been a key topic in our mission,” said Arturo J. García-Solá, managing director of the firm.

“For this reason, our firm has continued to offer support to initiatives aimed at strengthening the well-being of groups and sectors in need. We thank all those who have volunteered, donated and supported the ‘Jeans & Sneakers for a Cause’ initiative,” he added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

T-Mobile kicks off ‘giving season’ with $100K to Puerto Rico nonprofits
NIMB Staff December 2, 2024
Empowered by Light donates solar energy systems to Puerto Rico Fire Dept.
NIMB Staff October 29, 2024
Petco Love donates to San Juan Animal Protection and Adoption Center
NIMB Staff August 6, 2024
San Patricio Plaza donates $22K to Pet SOS Foundation
NIMB Staff June 7, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Inaction by the public and private sectors could result in a significant loss of tax revenues and foreign investment that could otherwise have been used to strengthen the local industrial base.”

 

— José Quiñones, chairman, Puerto Rico Minority Supplier Development Council

 

Related Stories

T-Mobile kicks off ‘giving season’ with $100K to Puerto Rico nonprofits
Empowered by Light donates solar energy systems to Puerto Rico Fire Dept.
Petco Love donates to San Juan Animal Protection and Adoption Center
San Patricio Plaza donates $22K to Pet SOS Foundation
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.