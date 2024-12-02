Type to search

T-Mobile kicks off ‘giving season’ with $100K to Puerto Rico nonprofits

NIMB Staff December 2, 2024
As part of the company-wide food drive, T-Mobile Puerto Rico employees volunteered at Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, packing and organizing food for participants.

The company also announced an expansion of its employee donation match program.

T-Mobile Puerto Rico has kicked off its holiday giving initiatives with a volunteer event at Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, where it presented $100,000 in donations to the organization and other nonprofits, including Fundación Extra Bases, Fundación La Mákina and Fundación Hospital Pediátrico.

“Giving back has always been part of who we are,” said Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico. “With our team of employee volunteers, we’re excited to start our season of giving by directly supporting communities that need it the most.”

Former MLB player Carlos Delgado, founder of Fundación Extra Bases, attended the event to show his support. 

“Seeing the strength of collaboration and the power of giving back to our communities is incredibly inspiring,” said Delgado. “We’re proud to, once again as we have done for more than 15 years, join T-Mobile in efforts of this type, especially during this season of giving.”

As part of a company-wide food drive, T-Mobile Puerto Rico employees volunteered at Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico to pack and organize food for participants. 

The company said that food insecurity remains a critical issue this holiday season, and organizations like Banco de Alimentos Puerto Rico play a vital role in easing the burden for families and individuals.

T-Mobile also announced an expansion to its donation-matching program by adding $25 “Donation Dollars” to each employee Magenta Match giving account. These funds allow employees to donate to the nonprofit of their choice. 

“This enhancement empowers employees to make an even greater impact on the causes they love during Giving Season and year-round, further demonstrating T-Mobile’s commitment to driving positive change on the island and beyond,” the company stated.

