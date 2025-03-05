Type to search

In-Brief

Project Makers, Business Atelier join to strengthen business ecosystem

NIMB Staff March 5, 2025
Nerma Albertorio-Barnés, marketing director of Project Makers, and Tamara Matos, CEO of Business Atelier, discuss the collaboration.
Nerma Albertorio-Barnés, marketing director of Project Makers, and Tamara Matos, CEO of Business Atelier, discuss the collaboration.

The alliance aims to provide Puerto Rico small businesses with strategic advice, tax incentives and growth resources.

Project Makers has announced a partnership with Business Atelier, a consultancy specializing in business support programs and tax incentive management.

The collaboration will provide entrepreneurs and small businesses in Puerto Rico with access to resources and strategic guidance to support their growth and sustainability, officials said.

“At Business Atelier, we’re very excited to join forces with Project Makers, an organization that shares our vision of supporting entrepreneurs in their development,” said Tamara Matos, CEO of Business Atelier.

“This collaboration will not only provide them with tools and strategic advice but also access to tax incentives and key resources that will allow them to optimally structure their businesses and make the most of the opportunities available in Puerto Rico,” Matos added.

As part of the agreement, Project Makers will expand its efforts to support entrepreneurs by offering access to Business Atelier’s specialized services. Both organizations will work together to connect business owners with tailored solutions that drive sustainable growth, including financing strategies designed to meet their specific needs.

“This partnership represents a key step in our efforts to ensure that our participants receive strategic and specialized business advice, giving them access to experts who help them address their specific needs and challenges,” said Alejandra Jiménez, chief operating officer of Project Makers.

“At Project Makers, we believe in the power of collaboration to generate impact and transform lives. We are excited to work alongside Business Atelier to continue strengthening Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Jiménez added.

The alliance reinforces both organizations’ commitment to providing education and strategic resources to entrepreneurs.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Business Atelier, Oriental host ‘Inmersión 360’ to assist entrepreneurs
NIMB Staff December 16, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

New York’s partnership with Puerto Rico represents a powerful opportunity to advance life science innovation across borders. This collaboration between IndieBio NY and BioLeap demonstrates our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and creating pathways for groundbreaking scientific discoveries.

 

By connecting Puerto Rico’s emerging talent with New York’s robust biotech ecosystem, we’re not only strengthening both regions economically but also accelerating solutions to global health challenges.

 

— Hope Knight, chief executive officer, Empire State Development

 

Related Stories

Business Atelier, Oriental host ‘Inmersión 360’ to assist entrepreneurs
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.