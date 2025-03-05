Project Makers, Business Atelier join to strengthen business ecosystem

Nerma Albertorio-Barnés, marketing director of Project Makers, and Tamara Matos, CEO of Business Atelier, discuss the collaboration.

The alliance aims to provide Puerto Rico small businesses with strategic advice, tax incentives and growth resources.

Project Makers has announced a partnership with Business Atelier, a consultancy specializing in business support programs and tax incentive management.

The collaboration will provide entrepreneurs and small businesses in Puerto Rico with access to resources and strategic guidance to support their growth and sustainability, officials said.

“At Business Atelier, we’re very excited to join forces with Project Makers, an organization that shares our vision of supporting entrepreneurs in their development,” said Tamara Matos, CEO of Business Atelier.

“This collaboration will not only provide them with tools and strategic advice but also access to tax incentives and key resources that will allow them to optimally structure their businesses and make the most of the opportunities available in Puerto Rico,” Matos added.

As part of the agreement, Project Makers will expand its efforts to support entrepreneurs by offering access to Business Atelier’s specialized services. Both organizations will work together to connect business owners with tailored solutions that drive sustainable growth, including financing strategies designed to meet their specific needs.

“This partnership represents a key step in our efforts to ensure that our participants receive strategic and specialized business advice, giving them access to experts who help them address their specific needs and challenges,” said Alejandra Jiménez, chief operating officer of Project Makers.

“At Project Makers, we believe in the power of collaboration to generate impact and transform lives. We are excited to work alongside Business Atelier to continue strengthening Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Jiménez added.

The alliance reinforces both organizations’ commitment to providing education and strategic resources to entrepreneurs.