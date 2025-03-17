Abarca Health inaugurates Oasis Santurce with $30M investment

Abarca Health CEO Jason Borschow addresses attendees at the Oasis Santurce inauguration.

The new urban campus aims to drive health care and technology advancements in Puerto Rico.

Abarca Health has inaugurated Oasis Santurce, an urban campus in San Juan developed with a $30 million investment to advance health care and technology innovation in Puerto Rico.

Abarca Health CEO Jason Borschow described the new headquarters as “a collaborative hub for local talent, businesses and organizations seeking to transform the health care industry through advanced technology solutions.”

“Oasis Santurce, in addition to being the headquarters of Abarca Health, is becoming a space where creativity and technology will come together to develop the next generation of health care solutions,” Borschow said.

“With this investment, we reaffirm our commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic development, creating new job opportunities in technology and health care and strengthening our position as an internationally recognized innovation center,” he added.

Designed to foster collaboration among strategic sectors, Oasis Santurce partners with organizations such as Red Ventures, Xtillion and Endeavor. The campus features specialized research areas for health care technology, collaborative workspaces and resources to support Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurial community.

Beyond technology, the campus incorporates cultural and creative spaces. It houses Café Teatro Shorty Castro, home to Teatro Breve, and an urban art exhibit showcasing murals by Puerto Rican artists including Andrés Cortés, Colectivo Moriviví, Javier Cintrón, Ekosauro, Ostomatic, Sergio Stuff, The Stencil Network, The Unusual Group, and VeroVero.

Puerto Rico Economic Development Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard highlighted the project’s significance.

“Abarca Health showcases the potential of Puerto Rican-based companies to lead in technology and health care,” he said. “Investments like these not only drive economic growth but also position Puerto Rico as a leader in health care innovation and development.”

The inauguration brought together more than 100 leaders from the business, technology and health care sectors in Puerto Rico and stateside to explore the campus’ potential impact.

The opening of Oasis Santurce coincides with Abarca Health’s 20th anniversary. Since its founding in 2005, the company has expanded in pharmacy benefits, developing platforms like RxTarget, which uses artificial intelligence to improve treatment adherence, and Darwin, a system optimizing pharmacy claims processing.

In 2025, Abarca is expected to surpass $14 billion in annual pharmacy benefit management, serving clients such as Blue Shield of California, First Medical, MMM, PerformRx and TripleS.

Borschow said that with nearly 900 employees, the company has experienced “sustained growth and continues to invest in innovation.”

“We will continue to invest in technology and talent to deliver solutions that optimize pharmacy benefit management and enhance the experience of patients and providers,” he added.