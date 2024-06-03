AbbVie’s APL Barceloneta plant earns EPA’s Energy Star certification

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The pharmaceutical manufacturer has implemented measures to enhance its environmental sustainability practices.

AbbVie’s APL Barceloneta plant recently earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Energy Star certification, indicating that the plant performs in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets the federal agency’s strict energy efficiency performance levels.

To earn the certification, AbbVie APL improved its energy performance by strategically managing energy across the plant and making cost-effective energy improvements. Some of these actions include lighting upgrades, installation of high-efficiency chillers, employee engagement, and conducting “energy treasure hunts.”

AbbVie has taken active steps to improve its environmental sustainability efforts. Barceloneta’s water consumption has been reduced by more than 250,000 cubic meters annually, and treated wastewater is purified through a reverse osmosis system onsite. The purified water is then used for nonmanufacturing purposes at the site.

In 2021, AbbVie completed a cogeneration system at Barceloneta, reducing energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. The cogeneration system also ensures energy resilience by providing self-generated power and heat for the plant.

That same year, AbbVie surpassed its 2025 emissions reduction target of 25%, four years ahead of schedule, by increasing investments in energy efficiency projects and into renewable sources, the company said.

AbbVie now commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030, it stated.

“Improving the energy performance of our nation’s industrial plants is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the Energy Star Commercial & Industrial Branch. “EPA applauds the commitment to energy efficiency demonstrated by Energy Star certified plants.”

Energy Star was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency.