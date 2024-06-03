Type to search

In-Brief

AbbVie’s APL Barceloneta plant earns EPA’s Energy Star certification

Contributor June 3, 2024
To earn the certification, AbbVie APL improved its energy performance by strategically managing energy across the plant and making cost-effective energy improvements to its plant.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer has implemented measures to enhance its environmental sustainability practices.

AbbVie’s APL Barceloneta plant recently earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Energy Star certification, indicating that the plant performs in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets the federal agency’s strict energy efficiency performance levels.

To earn the certification, AbbVie APL improved its energy performance by strategically managing energy across the plant and making cost-effective energy improvements. Some of these actions include lighting upgrades, installation of high-efficiency chillers, employee engagement, and conducting “energy treasure hunts.”

AbbVie has taken active steps to improve its environmental sustainability efforts. Barceloneta’s water consumption has been reduced by more than 250,000 cubic meters annually, and treated wastewater is purified through a reverse osmosis system onsite. The purified water is then used for nonmanufacturing purposes at the site. 

In 2021, AbbVie completed a cogeneration system at Barceloneta, reducing energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. The cogeneration system also ensures energy resilience by providing self-generated power and heat for the plant.

That same year, AbbVie surpassed its 2025 emissions reduction target of 25%, four years ahead of schedule, by increasing investments in energy efficiency projects and into renewable sources, the company said.

AbbVie now commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030, it stated.

“Improving the energy performance of our nation’s industrial plants is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the Energy Star Commercial & Industrial Branch. “EPA applauds the commitment to energy efficiency demonstrated by Energy Star certified plants.”

Energy Star was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Habitat for Humanity Int’l, AbbVie mark successes of 5 yr. partnership in Puerto Rico
Contributor March 28, 2024
Kinesis Foundation receives $112K donation from AbbVie Puerto Rico 
NIMB Staff December 19, 2023
AbbVie employees in Puerto Rico volunteer for 8th Annual ‘Week of Possibilities’
Contributor July 6, 2023
AbbVie’s Puerto Rico employees volunteer in ‘Week of Possibilities’
Contributor July 4, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

There’s a talent shortage everywhere, particularly for software developers and AI, and Puerto Rico is a good source of AI talent. We have good technical and engineering universities here, so we’re seeing really good talent coming from these schools.

 

If you look at what happened with Wovenware, a Puerto Rico-based company acquired by a public company, that moment really lets you know that the technology sector in Puerto Rico has changed. The companies that do come here find a hidden gem.

 

Carlos Meléndez, co-founder and vice president of operations for Wovenware, discussing how Puerto Rico’s strong tech education system is maintaining the island’s competitiveness and fostering innovation in the tech sector, especially in light of the potentially significant job market disruption posed by artificial intelligence.

Related Stories

Habitat for Humanity Int’l, AbbVie mark successes of 5 yr. partnership in Puerto Rico
Kinesis Foundation receives $112K donation from AbbVie Puerto Rico 
AbbVie employees in Puerto Rico volunteer for 8th Annual ‘Week of Possibilities’
AbbVie’s Puerto Rico employees volunteer in ‘Week of Possibilities’
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.