AbbVie employees in Puerto Rico volunteer for 8th Annual ‘Week of Possibilities’

Together with United Way of Puerto Rico, Abbvie volunteeers transformed a sensory therapy room for children from 3 to 5 years at San Gabriel College.

AbbVie employees in Puerto Rico recently participated in its eighth annual “Week of Possibilities” volunteering program, which unites employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering.

AbbVie employees in more than 50 countries and territories joined forces with nonprofit and community organizations worldwide to complete hands-on projects benefiting local communities, impacting tens of thousands of individuals.

“At AbbVie, we are committed to supporting our local community in Puerto Rico through volunteering, to make a positive impact on members of vulnerable communities,” said Anthony Wong, general manager of AbbVie Puerto Rico.

“During our ‘Week of Possibilities,’ one of our most anticipated annual volunteer initiatives across the company, thousands of AbbVie employees are united around the world by serving their local communities,” Wong added.

AbbVie Puerto Rico employees participated in assembling boxes and distributing nonperishable food to communities located in San Juan, Barceloneta and Manatí; they also transformed a recreational park into an educational one.

Also, together with United Way of Puerto Rico, they transformed a sensory therapy room for children aged 3 to 5 years at San Gabriel College, by inserting educational elements designed to stimulate cognitive development for the enjoyment of children and their families in Barceloneta.

In every “Week of Possibilities” location, service projects are chosen to ensure AbbVie’s volunteer efforts align with each local community’s most pressing needs. The “Week of Possibilities” initiative started in 2014 and has since become a global tradition for the company.

It is funded, in part, by the AbbVie Foundation and is directed toward service projects in the local communities where AbbVie employees live and work around the world.