Kinesis Foundation receives $112K donation from AbbVie Puerto Rico 

NIMB Staff December 19, 2023
From left: Annette Rodríguez, David Thompson, Carlos Martis, José Cruz and Marisela Lamourt

The Kinesis Foundation has received a $112,000 donation from biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Puerto Rico. The contribution aims to provide college access services to high-achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds. 

The Kinesis Foundation is dedicated to investing in competitive, inclusive and equitable education, promoting the academic and professional empowerment of students.

The collaboration between both organizations will directly impact 50 ninth to 12th grade students, split between the Fernando Suria Chaves School in Barceloneta and the Josefina León Zayas School in Jayuya.

Students in the Bright Stars program will receive services from the Kinesis Foundation, including academic resume preparation, standardized test reinforcement, college admission applications, financial aid assistance and other personalized services. Since 2010, the Bright Stars program has helped 1,118 students attend competitive universities.

“We are extremely pleased with AbbVie’s commitment to education and Puerto Rican students,” said José Cruz, executive director of the Kinesis Foundation. “Since 2014, we have benefited from their valuable support, and since then, we have accumulated positive stories that have had a significant impact on the lives of the students we serve. Thanks to their continued commitment, we have been able to expand Kinesis programs with the goal of improving the quality of education in the municipalities of Barceloneta and Jayuya. This effort has allowed students to access high-quality academic training in a more accessible way.”

The company has contributed more than $1.2 million to the Kinesis Foundation educational program from 2014 to date, positively affecting the lives and community of Puerto Rican students in these municipalities.

The Kinesis Foundation began in 2004 as a partial scholarship provider to help students with limited financial resources cover college costs. The foundation operates three programs:

  • Bright Stars, a high school-level college access program.

  • Kinesis Scholars, which provides scholarships and college counseling at the university level.

  • Kinesis Internship and Placement Program (KIPP), for internships and first jobs at the workforce level.

