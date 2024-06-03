Type to search

In-Brief

Evertec buys Zunify payment network in Costa Rica

Contributor June 3, 2024
Mike Vizcarrondo, chief product and innovation officer for Evertec

Under the agreement, Evertec assumes the client portfolio, financial permits and license to use Zunify’s technology in the country.

San Juan-based financial technology solutions company Evertec announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the Zunify payment network in Costa Rica.

This move not only “significantly enhances and expands” digital payments capabilities in one of Evertec’s priority markets but also paves the way for a more advanced and efficient digital payments landscape, the company stated.

“With Costa Rica being a key market for Evertec, this acquisition marks a pivotal moment … reinforcing the commitment to driving the future of digital payments in Central America,” it stated in a release.

For two decades, the ATH Network has been present in Costa Rica, and with the acquisition of the startup Zunify, it is bolstering its efforts to offer more efficient and advanced payment solutions in the country, it added.

Zunify was founded in 2001 and has been a significant player in the electronic payments ecosystem in Costa Rica.

With the proliferation of digital payments and the transition from traditional methods to digital solutions by Costa Ricans, Evertec saw an opportunity to join forces with Zunify and several issuers to drive further the adoption of digital payments in the Central American country.

“Our approach to promoting and commercializing these payment solutions will encompass person-to-business or merchant transactions, leveraging our vast global experience in payment network technology,” said Mike Vizcarrondo, chief product and innovation officer for Evertec.

“When it comes to integrating Zunify’s knowledge and talent into our structure, we will preserve the agility and innovation that characterizes them with a unit specialized exclusively in digital payments within Evertec,” he said. “This ensures that Zunify retains its capacity for innovation and responds nimbly to market demands.”

Under the agreement, Evertec assumes the client portfolio, financial permits and license to use Zunify’s technology in the country.

Currently, the application has more than 1,300 stores where users can carry out their transactions.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Polytechnic University expands footprint in Costa Rica
Contributor January 15, 2024
Netherlands-based IMCD acquires Puerto Rico’s Sachs Chemical
NIMB Staff August 2, 2023
Costa Rica foreign trade minister visits Puerto Rico to bolster ties
Maria Miranda May 24, 2023
Costa Rica wants to expand ties with U.S., Caricom, P.R.
Larry Luxner March 2, 2015

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

There’s a talent shortage everywhere, particularly for software developers and AI, and Puerto Rico is a good source of AI talent. We have good technical and engineering universities here, so we’re seeing really good talent coming from these schools.

 

If you look at what happened with Wovenware, a Puerto Rico-based company acquired by a public company, that moment really lets you know that the technology sector in Puerto Rico has changed. The companies that do come here find a hidden gem.

 

Carlos Meléndez, co-founder and vice president of operations for Wovenware, discussing how Puerto Rico’s strong tech education system is maintaining the island’s competitiveness and fostering innovation in the tech sector, especially in light of the potentially significant job market disruption posed by artificial intelligence.

Related Stories

Polytechnic University expands footprint in Costa Rica
Netherlands-based IMCD acquires Puerto Rico’s Sachs Chemical
Costa Rica foreign trade minister visits Puerto Rico to bolster ties
Costa Rica wants to expand ties with U.S., Caricom, P.R.
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.