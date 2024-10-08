Puerto Rico among top Caribbean destinations for American travelers this winter

The top growing U.S. winter travel destinations in the Caribbean for the 2024-2025 season. (Screenshot of https://mabrian.com)

Caribbean winter travel demand rises, with Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and the Mexican Caribbean leading in flight search interest.

Puerto Rico is expected to be one of the most popular winter destinations for American travelers, alongside Costa Rica and the Mexican Caribbean, according to data analyzed by Mabrian Technologies, which provides travel and tourism intelligence.

The findings are based on Mabrian’s Share of Searches Index, which tracks flight search behavior from the top 20 American airports, “representing 85% of the total international air connectivity from the U.S.” for trips between November 2024 and February 2025.

The analysis found growing interest in Caribbean destinations such as Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Mexican Caribbean, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

The United States remains a key market for Caribbean tourism, especially in the winter season. According to the Caribbean Tourism Association, the region received approximately 16.3 million U.S. travelers in 2023, a 12.7% increase from the previous year and a slightly more than half of the 32.2 million international visitors to the region.

Among Caribbean destinations, Costa Rica experienced the highest growth in interest from U.S. travelers, with a 33% increase over last year. Puerto Rico also saw notable growth, with a 9% increase in demand, showing continued interest in the island’s offerings.

The data reflect a positive trend for Puerto Rico, positioning it as a leading winter destination for U.S. travelers looking for warm weather, culture, accessibility, attractions and hospitality.

The Mexican Caribbean, including Cancún, Cozumel, and Tulum, showed a 6% rise, but some destinations experienced a decrease in interest from American travelers. Jamaica saw a 17% drop, while the Bahamas’ demand declined 20%. However, there were areas of growth within these countries, such as Kingston Town in Jamaica (+12%) and Grand Bahamas (+6%).