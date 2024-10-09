1,300+ entrepreneurs attend Digitize Puerto Rico at Convention Center

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Digitize seeks to drive business innovation in Puerto Rico.

Since its launch, Digitize has reached more than 6,500 participants.

More than 1,300 entrepreneurs and professionals recently attended the Digitize Puerto Rico event at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, sponsored by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish).

Attendees learned strategies, tools and knowledge necessary to compete in today’s technological and global landscape, event organizers said.

The island’s Economic Development and Commerce secretary, Manuel Cidre, opened the event, discussing how the rise of artificial intelligence is transforming the business landscape.

“We’re training and educating Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to compete on equal terms in a global scenario. By providing knowledge and technological tools to our entrepreneurs, we are opening doors for them to take their businesses to the next level,” said Cidre.

Since its launch, Digitize has reached more than 6,500 participants through conferences in San Juan, Caguas, Fajardo, Humacao, Ponce, Mayagüez, Arecibo and Orocovis.

The initiative has empowered entrepreneurs with advanced technologies like AI, social networks, and digital strategies to maximize sales and competitiveness.

By the end of the program, more than 10,000 people are expected to benefit from these events, organized in collaboration with local universities such as the University of Puerto Rico and Inter American University.

The effort has garnered more than 3,500 positive comments on social media, praising its impact “on the island’s business transformation,” organizers added.

The success of the Digitize program lies in its practical and accessible approach, providing tools that entrepreneurs can implement immediately to optimize processes, improve their digital presence and increase their sales, Cidre said.

“This is a firm step toward sustainable economic growth in Puerto Rico. Through Digitize, we are ensuring that our merchants and entrepreneurs are equipped to compete globally, putting Puerto Rico on the digital commerce map,” said Cidre.

The last Digitize event of 2024, Digitize 5.0 I Am AI, dedicated exclusively to artificial intelligence, will take place on Oct. 19. The event will focus on advanced AI tools for process systematization, marketing, customer service, content creation, and business analysis.