Type to search

In-Brief

1,300+ entrepreneurs attend Digitize Puerto Rico at Convention Center

NIMB Staff October 9, 2024
Digitize seeks to drive business innovation in Puerto Rico.

Since its launch, Digitize has reached more than 6,500 participants.

More than 1,300 entrepreneurs and professionals recently attended the Digitize Puerto Rico event at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, sponsored by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish).

Attendees learned strategies, tools and knowledge necessary to compete in today’s technological and global landscape, event organizers said.

The island’s Economic Development and Commerce secretary, Manuel Cidre, opened the event, discussing how the rise of artificial intelligence is transforming the business landscape.

“We’re training and educating Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to compete on equal terms in a global scenario. By providing knowledge and technological tools to our entrepreneurs, we are opening doors for them to take their businesses to the next level,” said Cidre.

Since its launch, Digitize has reached more than 6,500 participants through conferences in San Juan, Caguas, Fajardo, Humacao, Ponce, Mayagüez, Arecibo and Orocovis.

The initiative has empowered entrepreneurs with advanced technologies like AI, social networks, and digital strategies to maximize sales and competitiveness.

By the end of the program, more than 10,000 people are expected to benefit from these events, organized in collaboration with local universities such as the University of Puerto Rico and Inter American University.

The effort has garnered more than 3,500 positive comments on social media, praising its impact “on the island’s business transformation,” organizers added.

The success of the Digitize program lies in its practical and accessible approach, providing tools that entrepreneurs can implement immediately to optimize processes, improve their digital presence and increase their sales, Cidre said.

“This is a firm step toward sustainable economic growth in Puerto Rico. Through Digitize, we are ensuring that our merchants and entrepreneurs are equipped to compete globally, putting Puerto Rico on the digital commerce map,” said Cidre.

The last Digitize event of 2024, Digitize 5.0 I Am AI, dedicated exclusively to artificial intelligence, will take place on Oct. 19. The event will focus on advanced AI tools for process systematization, marketing, customer service, content creation, and business analysis.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Ironhack expands AI School in Puerto Rico to boost tech talent
NIMB Staff September 27, 2024
AgroHack Meetups to focus on innovation, tech for agriculture in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff September 20, 2024
Artificial intelligence ‘revolutionizing’ pharmaceutical industry
NIMB Staff September 2, 2024
AI expert to deliver keynote at ‘Men Who Lead’ event today
NIMB Staff August 8, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Employers should know that the U.S. Department of Labor takes misclassifying employees as independent contractors very seriously. Attempts to avoid complying with the law will be met with litigation to ensure that workers receive the wages they’re owed.”

— Jeffrey S. Rogoff, regional solicitor, U.S. Labor Department 

Related Stories

Ironhack expands AI School in Puerto Rico to boost tech talent
AgroHack Meetups to focus on innovation, tech for agriculture in Puerto Rico
Artificial intelligence ‘revolutionizing’ pharmaceutical industry
AI expert to deliver keynote at ‘Men Who Lead’ event today
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.