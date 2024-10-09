Puerto Rico’s Smart Island joins Digital Inclusion Week

Michelle Cabiya, executive director of the Puerto Rico Broadband Program (File photo)

The efforts focus on promoting digital equity through events, education and collaboration.

With the goal of ensuring that all people, regardless of location, socioeconomic status or technological skills, have equitable access to digital tools and the necessary knowledge to actively participate in modern society, Puerto Rico’s Broadband program, also known as Smart Island, has joined the National Alliance for Digital Inclusion and its more than 1,800 affiliates for Digital Inclusion Week (DIW), taking place from Oct. 7-11.

Titled “Together We Are Stronger: Mobilizing Towards Sustainability,” DIW highlights the power of collaboration in promoting the digital equity movement. By fostering a robust digital inclusion ecosystem, it connects initiatives in communities, promoting long-term solutions throughout Puerto Rico.

“This initiative, which is held annually in all states and territories, seeks to promote digital inclusion at the community, government and business levels,” said Michelle Cabiya-Zorrilla, executive director of the Smart Island program.

“In Puerto Rico, we will be carrying out various efforts to promote digital inclusion through a series of initiatives that include participation in face-to-face and virtual events, cybersecurity training for older adults, and awareness and education on digital literacy,” Cabiya-Zorrilla added.

She also noted that Puerto Rico’s State Department has officially proclaimed Oct. 7-11 as Digital Inclusion Week in Puerto Rico.

“We are definitely proud to receive this proclamation and be part of Digital Inclusion Week. Puerto Rico is at a crucial moment in terms of high-speed internet access, and these initiatives help us continue to promote our programs and efforts to close the digital divide,” Cabiya-Zorrilla said.

Communities interested in joining efforts throughout the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico can organize events to help people access the internet, get a device or learn digital skills. They can also promote their work using hashtags like #SmartIsland #DIW24 #PRBP #EquidadDigital on social platforms or invite the Puerto Rico Broadband Program to participate in their activities.

Individuals can raise awareness by posting on social media with the same hashtags, donating to digital inclusion causes or volunteering at a DIW event.

Businesses can sponsor Digital Inclusion Week by joining the Broadband Program for an event, sponsoring local events or donating devices to a local organization in conjunction with Smart Island.