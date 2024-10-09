Type to search

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport flat YOY in September

NIMB Staff October 9, 2024
A sign close to the entrance of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Year-to-date, traffic at the airport has increased by 8.3% to more than 10 million passengers.

Passenger traffic remained virtually flat at Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in September, with a slight decline of 0.8% compared to the same month in 2023, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, parent company of the airport’s manager, Aerostar Airport Holdings, confirmed.

A total of 773,296 passengers moved through the island’s primary airport last month, compared to 779,645 in September 2023.

Year-to-date, traffic at Muñoz Marín Airport has increased by 8.3% to more than 10 million passengers, compared to 9.2 million during the same nine-month period in 2023, the operator stated.

In September 2024, Puerto Rico saw a 26% year-over-year growth in international traffic and a 3.9% decrease in domestic traffic. International traffic totaled 100,151 last month, compared to 79,484 in 2023, while domestic traffic reached 673,145, down from 700,161 in September 2023.

During the first nine months of 2024, nearly 8.9 million domestic passengers passed through the airport, a 7.1% increase compared to the 8.3 million recorded for the same period last year. International traffic reached nearly 1.2 million, up 18.9% from 972,638 during the same period in 2023.

ASUR is a 60% joint-venture partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings.

