ASUR reports 8.6% passenger traffic growth at LMM airport in 2024

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 26, 2025
A sign near the entrance of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

International travel at Puerto Rico’s main airport surged 21.3%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR), the international airport group that operates Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LLM; airport code SJU) through its Aerostar Puerto Rico subsidiary, announced an 8.6% jump in passenger traffic at the island’s main air hub for the full year 2024.

The airport welcomed 13,247,382 passengers compared to 12,197,553 in 2023, according to its latest quarterly report.

Overall, the year concluded with 11,697,473 domestic passengers, a 7.1% increase from 10,919,299 in 2023. International traffic reached 1,549,909 passengers, a 21.3% rise from 1,278,254 the previous year.

The results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 show that SJU recorded a 9.6% year-over-year increase in passenger traffic, with 3,199,545 passengers, up from 2,920,579 in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

Meanwhile, the airport saw a 9.3% increase in passenger traffic in January 2025, handling 1,216,168 passengers, up from 1,113,130 in January 2024.

Domestic travel, which makes up the majority of SJU’s passenger volume, rose by 8%, with 1,081,636 passengers compared to 1,001,458 in the same period last year.

International traffic saw an even sharper increase, rising 20.5% from 111,672 passengers in January 2024 to 134,532 in January 2025.

Puerto Rico’s air traffic expansion stands in contrast to ASUR’s operations in Mexico, where total passenger traffic declined by 4.1%. Mexico’s domestic and international travel saw reductions of 0.7% and 6.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s airports, also operated by ASUR, posted a 12.3% increase, with international traffic surging 24.2%.

In its annual report, ASUR confirmed that passenger growth in Puerto Rico boosted revenue in the fourth quarter by 30% year-over-year, totaling about $68.1 million.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico's economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
