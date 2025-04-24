Type to search

Puerto Rico air passenger traffic reaches 3.6M in Q1, up 10.6% Y-O-Y

NIMB Staff April 24, 2025
Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
Puerto Rico’s results boosted ASUR’s consolidated quarterly performance.

San Juan airport revenue rose 27.9% as international and domestic travel continued to grow.

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (airport code SJU) reported a 10.6% year-over-year increase in passenger traffic for the first quarter of 2025, according to financial results released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR).

The airport, managed by ASUR’s U.S. subsidiary Aerostar Airport Holdings, handled 3.6 million travelers between January and March, up from 3.26 million during the same period in 2024.

The increase was driven by a 10.6% rise in international travel and a 9.9% gain in domestic traffic. The surge in activity resulted in $77.98 million in revenue from ASUR’s Puerto Rico operations — a 27.9% year-over-year increase from $61 million in the first quarter of last year, the company stated.

Commercial revenue per passenger at the San Juan airport rose 22.7%, reaching $10.27 per traveler. The uptick reflects continued growth in the airport’s retail, dining and service offerings.

By contrast, ASUR’s airports in Mexico saw a 4.8% decline in traffic, while Colombia posted a 6.4% increase.

Puerto Rico’s performance contributed significantly to ASUR’s consolidated results. The company reported $518.5 million in total revenue across its three regions for the quarter, an 18.2% increase from the previous year. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 11.7% to $338 million, while net income reached $215 million.

As of March 31, ASUR reported $1.34 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of -0.5x, reflecting a strong balance sheet.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
