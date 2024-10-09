EPA allocates $25M to Puerto Rico to provide clean water to schools, homes

The Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) also require more rigorous testing of drinking water and a lower threshold for action on lead contamination to protect people from exposure. (Credit: Juri Samsonov | Dreamstime.com)

A new agency rule and funding will support lead pipe removal across the island.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a final rule requiring drinking water systems across the country to identify and replace lead pipes within 10 years. Alongside the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements, the EPA announced $24.8 in newly available drinking water infrastructure funding for Puerto Rico through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This funding will flow through the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (DWSRFs) and is available to support lead pipe replacement and inventory projects. Additionally, 49% of the funding must be provided to disadvantaged communities as grants or principal forgiveness that do not have to be repaid, agency officials said.

“Everyone in Puerto Rico deserves access to clean and safe drinking water from their taps. This new rule, combined with significant funding, will drive efforts to eliminate all lead service lines and other lead components in public drinking water systems,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. García.

“Communities most affected by lead in drinking water are often those already facing numerous challenges. Parents should never have to worry about their children consuming water contaminated with lead, regardless of where they live. This rule mandates that systems develop replacement plans prioritizing the populations most disproportionately impacted by lead,” García added.

The Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) also require more rigorous testing of drinking water and a lower threshold for action on lead contamination to protect people from exposure.

In addition, the rule improves communication within communities so families are better informed about the risks of lead in drinking water, the location of lead pipes and replacement plans.

The agency said the rule is part of President Joe Biden’s “commitment to replace every lead pipe in the country within a decade,” making sure that all communities can drink clean water.

“We’re committed to continue improving our people’s access to clean and safe drinking water. We again thank the Biden-Harris administration for its continued support of these efforts through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi.

“With this funding, we will keep working, in collaboration with EPA, on the implementation phase of our plan to replace lead pipes across the island for the health and benefit of future generations,” Pierluisi added.