Structural Consulting Services hired for Roosevelt Roads’ improvements

The former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base in Ceiba

Pier upgrades should improve resiliency and support tourism in Ceiba, Puerto Rico.

The Local Redevelopment Authority (LRA) for the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, announced the hiring of Structural Consulting Services PSC (SCS) to carry out improvements to Pier 3, Buckhead D, Finger Pier, Dry Dock, and the helipad.

This initiative results from a collaborative effort between the LRA; the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3); and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The award of this contract followed a competitive request for proposals (RFP-2023-003) process, LRA Executive Director Joel Pizá noted.

These structures sustained considerable damage following Hurricane Maria in 2017. They will be refurbished to modern standards to strengthen their resilience to natural disasters and integrate sustainable technologies to make the structures more environmentally friendly. Improvements to Pier 3 are expected to promote the blue economy and tourism.

To restore and improve the facilities, SCS will execute a plan that began this week, including the following steps:

Initial Inspection: SCS will conduct detailed inspections of the platforms and superstructures, documenting existing conditions and reviewing FEMA-provided data. The focus will be on critical structural chipping and cracking.

SCS will conduct detailed inspections of the platforms and superstructures, documenting existing conditions and reviewing FEMA-provided data. The focus will be on critical structural chipping and cracking. Pile Inspection: In Pier 3’s case, commercial divers will perform in-depth inspections of the existing piles, including Level 1 and Level 2 studies to assess the structures’ conditions.

In Pier 3’s case, commercial divers will perform in-depth inspections of the existing piles, including Level 1 and Level 2 studies to assess the structures’ conditions. Geotechnical Testing: Drilling will be conducted to analyze soil conditions beneath the piers, crucial for foundation design and seismic risk assessments.

Drilling will be conducted to analyze soil conditions beneath the piers, crucial for foundation design and seismic risk assessments. Bathymetric Studies: These studies will examine areas adjacent to the structures to assess sediment accumulation and erosion, which may have worsened due to hurricanes.

“The combination of data obtained from these studies will allow for a full assessment of the structures’ conditions, identifying hurricane-related and non-hurricane-related damage,” Pizá stated. “This is of vital importance to making the necessary improvements and maintaining the operations of existing structures, laying the foundation for future infrastructure projects, which contribute to the local economy, as well as to the social and environmental well-being of the region.”