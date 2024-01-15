Type to search

Polytechnic University expands footprint in Costa Rica

Contributor January 15, 2024
From left, UPPR President Ernesto Vázquez-Martínez and Emilia Gazel-Leitón of Universidad Fidélitas sign one of the agreements.

To continue expanding its global reach, the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (UPPR) participated in the educational component of the 2023 Buyers Trade Mission (BTM) fair, organized by the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (Procomer, in Spanish).

The event, held at the Convention Center in San José, Costa Rica, from Sept. 27-29, “marked a milestone in UPPR’s internationalization efforts,” college officials said.

During the event, the UPPR showcased its academic programs to more than 14 higher education institutions and about 10 leading Costa Rican companies in manufacturing and technological solutions. This exposure allowed the university to demonstrate its commitment to quality education and to form strategic international partnerships, school officials added.

As a result of these interactions, the university signed two collaborative agreements with Costa Rican institutions, Universidad Fidélitas and Universidad Hispanoamericana. These agreements were signed in the presence of UPPR President Ernesto Vázquez-Martínez and representatives from both universities and Procomer.

“These agreements are a testimony to UPPR’s growing global impact and our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and international collaboration. We are opening new doors and creating unprecedented opportunities for our students and faculty,” said Vázquez-Martínez.

Additionally, the UPPR is preparing to renew its agreement with Universidad Latinoamericana de Ciencias y Tecnología, further solidifying its ties to Costa Rican academia.

Its participation in BTM and the subsequent agreements are “crucial steps in UPPR’s internationalization strategy, aligned with its strategic plan, and reflect its vision to be a leading institution in higher education globally,” the university added.

These initiatives also expand opportunities for students and faculty, fostering the exchange of knowledge and experiences in key areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

These international collaborations and networks strengthen the UPPR’s stature as a leading higher education institution, preparing its students to thrive in a global and dynamic environment, and underscore its commitment to academic excellence and innovation, school officials emphasized.

