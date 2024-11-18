New Ford Explorer arrives in Puerto Rico

The new Explorer boasts a bolder appearance and stance, with options that allow Explorer owners to further personalize their vehicle.

For more than three decades, Explorer — America’s all-time best-selling SUV1 — has helped define SUV comfort, performance and functionality. Its new lineup just arrived in Puerto Rico, setting a new standard again with updated models, all featuring a redesigned interior, advanced new technology and bolder exterior styling to create Ford’s best Explorer yet.

“With Explorer, Ford redefined a new SUV segment and became the preferred choice for exploration. Today, it returns with greater interior comfort and style, a sportier exterior design and advanced technology to bring that excitement back to the category and empower families with the spirit of exploration anytime, anywhere,” said Rosángela Guerra, director of Ford for Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The new Explorer features a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that delivers up to 300 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft of torque2, with a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. Its Terrain Management System offers seven drive modes to choose from and a Towing package that provides the capacity to tow up to 5,000 pounds3 and offers 4-wheel drive.

The redesigned interior catches the eye with fine details, surfaces and colors that further the premium feel of the updated, more open and spacious cabin, which offers a new level of comfort.

For an elevated driving experience, Explorer expands the digital lives of its passengers with the Ford Digital Experience, allowing access to Google and Amazon apps and services5 through the new built-in native experience, as well as with Apple CarPlay powered by iPhone and Android Auto via other compatible devices4.

The displays on the 13.2-inch touchscreen allow for easy control, while integration with Google Maps allows navigation screens to be displayed on both the touchscreen and the 12.3-inch digital cluster.

Google Assistant serves as the default voice assistant, and Alexa Built-In is also available for in-vehicle controls, such as setting in-vehicle temperature, searching for information, finding destinations and requesting a broadcast or satellite radio station, as well as help with making calls, sending texts, setting a meeting, and managing connected home devices. Customers can enjoy streaming music, audiobooks and podcasts through entertainment apps downloaded from Google Play, such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible and iHeartRadio, along with SiriusXM6 integrated with 360L for a personalized listening experience.

5G wireless technology7 brings incredibly fast connectivity, and with a Ford Premium Connectivity plan, the best possible in-vehicle experience. Customers also have the option to activate a Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to 10 mobile devices.

Technology also enhances the driving experience with the Ford Co-Pilot360 platform with a variety of driver-assistance features for added safety and control8, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking.

The new Explorer boasts a bolder appearance and stance, with options that allow Explorer owners to further personalize their vehicle. Its larger front grille, modern LED headlights, front skid plate, and lower and wider air curtains help lower the vehicle’s visual center of gravity.

In addition, the sport-tuned suspension improves driving precision and experience, true to Ford Performance’s highest standards. To safely stop Explorer ST’s great power, Ford equipped it with high-performance brakes and striking red sport calipers designed for high-performance driving.The new Ford Explorer is available at all nine Ford authorized dealerships in Puerto Rico. For more information, visit ford.com.pr

1 Based on S&P Global Mobility 1946-Current US Total New Cumulative Registrations, for all vehicles identified as SUVs

2 Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

3 Eligible vehicles receive three years of complimentary access to Alexa Built in. Ford Premium Connectivity offered on eligible vehicles with a 1-year complimentary service. Trials begin upon New Vehicle Warranty start date. Access to Alexa Built-in requires an Amazon account, Ford Digital Experience, activated through the FordPass App. Some Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play, and Alexa Built-in features require Ford Premium Connectivity connected service plan or Wi-Fi network. Connected service and features depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. FordPass App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.

4 Requires phone with active data service plan and compatible software. In-Vehicle Digital Experience does not control third-party products while in use. Third parties are solely responsible for their respective functionality. Data rates may apply. Not all features are compatible with all phones.

5 Available Qi wireless charging may not be compatible with all mobile phones.

6 SiriusXM trial subscription will stop at the end of the trial period. Trial is non-transferable. If you do not wish to enjoy your trial, cancel by calling the number below. Service subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and Privacy Policy; visit www.siriusxm.com for full terms and how to cancel, which includes online methods or calling 1-866.635-2349. Services, content and features are subject to change. Available in the 48 contiguous United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico (with coverage limits and capable receiver). Visit listenercare.siriusxm.com for most current service area information. Radio features, content, and display may vary by vehicle. Some features may not be available while driving.

7 Connected service and features depend on AT&T network availability and compatible plan. 5G may not be available everywhere. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspots. Available Wi-Fi hotspot requires separate AT&T subscription.

8 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. BlueCruise is a hands-free highway driving feature. Only remove hands from the steering wheel when in a Hands-Free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control of the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

9 FordPass Connect, the FordPass app, and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (see FordPass Terms for details). Connected service and features depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.

Google, Google Play, Google Map, Google Chrome and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. LLC.

Android Auto: Compatible Android phone and compatible active data plan required

Amazon, Alexa Built-In, Audible, Amazon Music, Prime Video and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Apple, Apple CarPlay, iPhone and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

