Boys & Girls Clubs, Panda Express open 1st Panda Cares Center of Hope

NIMB Staff November 18, 2024
The nonprofits partnered to enhance the academic success and potential of youth in Puerto Rico.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico (BGCPR), in partnership with Panda Cares, the philanthropic foundation of Panda Express, recently inaugurated the first Panda Cares Center of Hope in Puerto Rico.

The Center of Hope, located within the Boys & Girls Club of Carolina, is a newly renovated space designed to provide resources for youth aged 13 to 18. 

The initiative focuses on fostering academic success and emotional well-being through evidence-based, holistic strategies. These include homework support, high-yield learning activities and experiences aimed at deepening students’ engagement with their academic journeys.

“Data from Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico’s 2023 National Youth Outcomes Initiative Survey shows 88% of our Club members have a high enjoyment of learning and that Club members who highly enjoy learning are more likely to be on track to graduate on time,” said BGCPR President Alma Frontera.

“With the opening of this new space, we will improve the academic achievement of 40 young people in our Carolina Club, with an emphasis on math and Spanish, while providing them with additional resources to strengthen their emotions and develop their full potential,” she said.

The facility features a library, lounge and computers in an environment specifically designed to support holistic development and a sense of well-being.

“We’re grateful and proud to join Panda Cares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their foundation, and to assist the local Panda Express team in bringing a safe space that provides hope for great futures for both our youth and community,” said Frontera.

This new location aligns with Panda Cares’ mission to expand academic success resources for youth and communities served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

