Walmart Puerto Rico marks distribution center’s 25th anniversary

Omar Miranda, general manager of Walmart's DIstribution Center in Puerto Rico.

The center employs more than 300 Puerto Rican associates.

Walmart Puerto Rico’s distribution center in Cataño recently marked its 25th anniversary as the “logistical heart of the company” in its role as the supplier for the chain’s 18 Walmart stores and seven Sam’s Clubs across the island.

To commemorate the milestone, retail officials and collaborators held a ceremony celebrating the center’s “great growth and uninterrupted operations.”

“For the past 25 years, and together with its transportation office, the distribution center has provided quality service to our stores and customers through one of the best supply chains, which currently efficiently handles the distribution of merchandise from local and national suppliers,” said Coral Cummings, director of Government Relations and Public Affairs.

She added that more than 60% of the merchandise is processed and sent to the stores on the same day, with the remaining 40% dispatched in less than 24 hours.

As in its other operations, Walmart Puerto Rico has implemented advanced technologies at the distribution center to automate processes, track and maintain inventory, and perform order selection tasks using voice commands, among other functions.

In addition to ensuring the correct frequency of supply to stores, the technological innovations help improve productivity and safety, prevent injuries, optimize workflow and increase the well-being of the associates working there, the company said.

The distribution center has “demonstrated a firm commitment to the well-being of the community since it began operations in 1999, collaborating with more than 20 local organizations in support of youth, adults, police forces, rescue teams and social programs that contribute to improving quality of life,” Cummings said.

The company added that its Puerto Rico distribution center also contributes to the company’s sustainability plan by focusing on the responsible recycling of cardboard, plastic and metal to minimize environmental impact and promote a greener and more efficient operation.

Since 2007, yard trucks used at the center have been equipped with regeneration systems that reduce emissions of polluting particles by up to 90%, improve air quality and optimize fuel consumption, company officials added.