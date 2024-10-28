Retailers Association, DACO collaborate on Black Friday, holiday sales

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coral Cummings, vice president of the Puerto Rico Retailers Association, and Francisco González de la Matta, acting secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, sign the memorandum of understanding.

Their memorandum of understanding aims to improve the shopping experience in Puerto Rico with policies on substitutes, discounts and customer service.

The Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Retailers Association (ACDET, in Spanish) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to coordinate efforts for the upcoming Black Friday sales and holiday season, which will start earlier this year. The agreement will be in effect from Oct. 24 through Jan. 6.

“We’re excited about the potential for outstanding holiday sales. Despite challenges such as inflation and high costs affecting retailers, we maintain the same spirit to celebrate this holiday season. Although Black Friday will be later this year, savings opportunities will commence much earlier, starting in October,” said Coral Cummings, vice president of ACDET.

The agreement aims to ensure that shoppers enjoy the “best shopping conditions,” said DACO Acting Secretary Francisco González de la Matta.

Consumers can expect offers in physical stores and online, providing a diverse and convenient shopping experience, both officials said.

“Since the pandemic, Black Friday sales have evolved. Today, consumers prefer a whole week of discounts and even weeks in advance. This provides them with greater flexibility and shopping options,” said Cummings.

“We’re pleased to reiterate our collaboration with DACO, which allows us to offer consumers a safe, varied and orderly shopping experience, avoiding crowds and ensuring great deals for everyone. All Puerto Rican families are invited to take advantage of the best savings opportunities and to celebrate the season with joy,” she added.

González de la Matta noted that the agency has been working closely with major retailers on the island, particularly with larger store chains.

“We’re committed to protecting consumer rights and ensuring their safety while supporting retailers to meet sales expectations. This agreement is fundamental to promoting trust between citizens and businesses,” he said.

“Our office’s policy focuses on protecting consumer rights while fostering commercial activity. By doing so, we benefit everyone in the community. Furthermore, with this agreement, we expand the options for offers available for consumers in case merchandise runs out,” he added.

Among other conditions, the MOU establishes that: