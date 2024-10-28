Retailers Association, DACO collaborate on Black Friday, holiday sales
Their memorandum of understanding aims to improve the shopping experience in Puerto Rico with policies on substitutes, discounts and customer service.
The Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Retailers Association (ACDET, in Spanish) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to coordinate efforts for the upcoming Black Friday sales and holiday season, which will start earlier this year. The agreement will be in effect from Oct. 24 through Jan. 6.
“We’re excited about the potential for outstanding holiday sales. Despite challenges such as inflation and high costs affecting retailers, we maintain the same spirit to celebrate this holiday season. Although Black Friday will be later this year, savings opportunities will commence much earlier, starting in October,” said Coral Cummings, vice president of ACDET.
The agreement aims to ensure that shoppers enjoy the “best shopping conditions,” said DACO Acting Secretary Francisco González de la Matta.
Consumers can expect offers in physical stores and online, providing a diverse and convenient shopping experience, both officials said.
“Since the pandemic, Black Friday sales have evolved. Today, consumers prefer a whole week of discounts and even weeks in advance. This provides them with greater flexibility and shopping options,” said Cummings.
“We’re pleased to reiterate our collaboration with DACO, which allows us to offer consumers a safe, varied and orderly shopping experience, avoiding crowds and ensuring great deals for everyone. All Puerto Rican families are invited to take advantage of the best savings opportunities and to celebrate the season with joy,” she added.
González de la Matta noted that the agency has been working closely with major retailers on the island, particularly with larger store chains.
“We’re committed to protecting consumer rights and ensuring their safety while supporting retailers to meet sales expectations. This agreement is fundamental to promoting trust between citizens and businesses,” he said.
“Our office’s policy focuses on protecting consumer rights while fostering commercial activity. By doing so, we benefit everyone in the community. Furthermore, with this agreement, we expand the options for offers available for consumers in case merchandise runs out,” he added.
Among other conditions, the MOU establishes that:
- If a retailer does not have an advertised item available for holiday sales, they will offer customers substitute items, rain checks, similar products or home shipping for requested items. For online sales, retailers are not required to provide rain checks, as items are available while supplies last.
- To avoid crowds, retailers will not be required to include a Guaranteed Minimum Time or offer vouchers or substitutes in online advertisements, as these measures are incompatible with online sales.
- Retailers may offer customers a discount equivalent to the price difference between the regular and sale prices of an item during the Guaranteed Minimum Time, which can be applied to another item of the customer’s choice.
- Another option is for retailers to sell an advertised item to a customer at the sale or lower price and ship it to their home with no charge for shipping.
- Advertisements must comply with commercial practice regulations, including specifying regular prices and noting when rain checks or substitutes do not apply.
- Retailers must clearly express any limitations on the maximum number of items per customer.
- Retailers will activate customer service policies to handle complaints effectively, reducing the need for DACO intervention.
