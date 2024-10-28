Type to search

In-Brief

Retailers Association, DACO collaborate on Black Friday, holiday sales

NIMB Staff October 28, 2024
Coral Cummings, vice president of the Puerto Rico Retailers Association, and Francisco González de la Matta, acting secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, sign the memorandum of understanding.

Their memorandum of understanding aims to improve the shopping experience in Puerto Rico with policies on substitutes, discounts and customer service.

The Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Retailers Association (ACDET, in Spanish) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to coordinate efforts for the upcoming Black Friday sales and holiday season, which will start earlier this year. The agreement will be in effect from Oct. 24 through Jan. 6.

“We’re excited about the potential for outstanding holiday sales. Despite challenges such as inflation and high costs affecting retailers, we maintain the same spirit to celebrate this holiday season. Although Black Friday will be later this year, savings opportunities will commence much earlier, starting in October,” said Coral Cummings, vice president of ACDET.

The agreement aims to ensure that shoppers enjoy the “best shopping conditions,” said DACO Acting Secretary Francisco González de la Matta.

Consumers can expect offers in physical stores and online, providing a diverse and convenient shopping experience, both officials said.

“Since the pandemic, Black Friday sales have evolved. Today, consumers prefer a whole week of discounts and even weeks in advance. This provides them with greater flexibility and shopping options,” said Cummings.

“We’re pleased to reiterate our collaboration with DACO, which allows us to offer consumers a safe, varied and orderly shopping experience, avoiding crowds and ensuring great deals for everyone. All Puerto Rican families are invited to take advantage of the best savings opportunities and to celebrate the season with joy,” she added.

González de la Matta noted that the agency has been working closely with major retailers on the island, particularly with larger store chains.

“We’re committed to protecting consumer rights and ensuring their safety while supporting retailers to meet sales expectations. This agreement is fundamental to promoting trust between citizens and businesses,” he said.

“Our office’s policy focuses on protecting consumer rights while fostering commercial activity. By doing so, we benefit everyone in the community. Furthermore, with this agreement, we expand the options for offers available for consumers in case merchandise runs out,” he added.

Among other conditions, the MOU establishes that:

  • If a retailer does not have an advertised item available for holiday sales, they will offer customers substitute items, rain checks, similar products or home shipping for requested items. For online sales, retailers are not required to provide rain checks, as items are available while supplies last.

  • To avoid crowds, retailers will not be required to include a Guaranteed Minimum Time or offer vouchers or substitutes in online advertisements, as these measures are incompatible with online sales.

  • Retailers may offer customers a discount equivalent to the price difference between the regular and sale prices of an item during the Guaranteed Minimum Time, which can be applied to another item of the customer’s choice.

  • Another option is for retailers to sell an advertised item to a customer at the sale or lower price and ship it to their home with no charge for shipping.

  • Advertisements must comply with commercial practice regulations, including specifying regular prices and noting when rain checks or substitutes do not apply.

  • Retailers must clearly express any limitations on the maximum number of items per customer.

  • Retailers will activate customer service policies to handle complaints effectively, reducing the need for DACO intervention.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico retailers forecast stable holiday sales
G. Torres September 20, 2024
‘Santa’s List’ survey predicts increased holiday shopping
NIMB Staff November 15, 2023
Retail Trade Association, DACO sign MOU for Black Friday, Christmas sales
NIMB Staff November 10, 2023
DACO assists businesses as part of Black Friday sales plan
NIMB Staff October 19, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“It is essential that the [Financial Oversight and Management Board] takes immediate action to lead and coordinate all relevant parties, ensuring that the [Puerto Rico energy] grid’s reconstruction efforts are prioritized and that federal funds allocated for this purpose are used quickly and effectively.”

 

— Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero

Related Stories

Puerto Rico retailers forecast stable holiday sales
‘Santa’s List’ survey predicts increased holiday shopping
Retail Trade Association, DACO sign MOU for Black Friday, Christmas sales
DACO assists businesses as part of Black Friday sales plan
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.