TikTok Shop: Unlocking new e-commerce potential for Puerto Rican businesses

Every product tells a story, and TikTok Shop could become the space where Puerto Rican businesses connect with audiences worldwide, Raphael Cabrera says. (Credit: M R Fakhrurrozi | Dreamstime.com)

Raphael Cabrera says that with the island’s Department of Consumer Affairs’ push for inclusivity, the platform could enable local brands to access global markets.

Imagine scrolling through TikTok, spotting a product that resonates with you, and, with a single tap, setting it on its way to your doorstep. This seamless experience is what TikTok Shop could bring: a unique blend of social media, entertainment and shopping.

For Puerto Rican businesses, TikTok Shop offers more than just a platform; it is a gateway to global markets where they can showcase the richness of Puerto Rican culture, creativity and entrepreneurial drive.

While TikTok Shop has transformative potential, it is not yet accessible to Puerto Rican businesses. If TikTok’s logistics to the mainland U.S. rely on ground-based shipping contracts, expanding to Puerto Rico might require adjustments to ensure the same reliable service.

However, there’s reason for optimism. Major e-commerce players like Amazon have successfully navigated these logistical hurdles to serve Puerto Rico, suggesting that TikTok could find a similar solution.

Resolving these logistics would allow Puerto Rican businesses to not only sell and ship efficiently within the island but also expand their reach to the mainland U.S. and eventually global markets.

DACO’s fight against discrimination

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) recently took a significant step to address the unequal treatment of Puerto Rican consumers by reactivating its Office of Trade Antidiscrimination.

Created in 2011, this office ensures that U.S. companies offer the same products and services in Puerto Rico as they do on the mainland. Acting DACO Secretary Francisco González de la Matta has identified between 50 and 60 companies, including major players like Apple, Microsoft and TikTok, that reportedly “discriminate” against Puerto Rico by not providing the same access or services available in other U.S. regions.

DACO’s active stance in seeking explanations underscores its commitment to consumer equality on the island.

In response to inquiries about its practices in Puerto Rico, DACO has sought clarity from TikTok, aligning on goals for transparency and equitable access. TikTok has requested additional time to respond, reinforcing its commitment to fair access. DACO’s involvement emphasizes the importance of ensuring that Puerto Rican businesses and consumers benefit from the same opportunities as other markets.

As this dialogue continues, local entrepreneurs are optimistic about the chance to connect with a broader global audience.

Once TikTok Shop is available in Puerto Rico, it will unlock powerful benefits for local businesses:

Local and international reach — Puerto Rican businesses will gain the ability to not only reach customers on the island but also expand into the mainland U.S. market and beyond. This exposure can drive growth and open new revenue streams, especially for small to medium-sized businesses looking to scale.

Showcasing Puerto Rican culture — With TikTok’s platform, local businesses have a unique opportunity to showcase Puerto Rican products, traditions and craftsmanship to a global audience. This helps build cultural awareness and creates demand for authentic Puerto Rican products worldwide.

Increased competitiveness — Access to TikTok Shop levels the playing field, enabling Puerto Rican businesses to compete directly with brands in the U.S. and globally. With features like influencer partnerships and interactive shopping, Puerto Rican brands can increase their visibility and brand value.

Economic growth and job creation — As businesses grow through access to new markets, Puerto Rico’s economy stands to benefit from increased commerce, potentially leading to job creation and further investment in local industries.

For Puerto Rican residents as buyers, TikTok Shop would mean expanded access to a wide variety of products currently available only to other U.S. regions. With TikTok’s seamless shopping experience, Puerto Rican consumers could purchase unique and trending products from around the world, supported by TikTok’s personalized recommendations and influencer endorsements.

The platform would allow Puerto Rican residents to shop easily, just as other U.S. consumers do, creating a more inclusive and enriching shopping experience on the island.

How TikTok Shop could transform e-commerce

TikTok Shop is more than just a shopping tool; it is a fresh, data driven approach to digital commerce that brings unique opportunities:

Streamlined in-app shopping — Users can discover, evaluate and purchase products directly within the app, creating a smooth and intuitive shopping experience.

Influencer-led product endorsements — Through authentic influencer recommendations, TikTok offers a level of trust that bridges the gap between online shopping and personal recommendations.

Interactive live shopping events — Brands can host live sessions to display products, engage with customers and offer exclusive promotions, making shopping a dynamic experience.

Data insights for strategic growth — With access to insights on user behavior and preferences, TikTok Shop empowers brands to refine their strategies and build stronger customer relationships.

Targeted reach through precision algorithms — TikTok’s robust algorithms help brands reach their ideal audience with precision, ensuring products reach customers with an affinity for them.

For Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, TikTok Shop represents an unprecedented opportunity to share their products and stories on a global platform. With DACO’s advocacy for inclusivity, this platform could soon serve as a launchpad for growth, international connections and brand-building.

Every product tells a story, and TikTok Shop could become the space where Puerto Rican businesses connect with audiences worldwide.

Puerto Rican businesses are eager to embrace a future filled with growth, inclusivity and international success. With the exciting potential of TikTok Shop on the horizon and knowing that other platforms like Amazon have overcome similar challenges, it is likely that TikTok will find the right logistics solutions to include Puerto Rico.

Once logistics are aligned, Puerto Rican entrepreneurs will have an avenue to sell and ship not only across the island but also to the mainland U.S. and, eventually, globally.

Positioned as a vibrant force in modern e-commerce, Puerto Rican businesses are ready to share their unique stories and products with the world, while Puerto Rican residents gain access to the same shopping opportunities as consumers throughout the U.S.

Author Raphael A. Cabrera is the owner of Kanso Worldshop Inc.