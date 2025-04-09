DACO chief gathers past secretaries to boost consumer protection

Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Valerie Rodríguez-Erazo during the agency’s strategic roundtable event in San Juan.

The agency hosted its first strategic roundtable in Puerto Rico to strengthen policy planning and institutional continuity.

In a move to bolster institutional continuity and enhance consumer rights, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) convened its first-ever “Strategic Roundtable: Together for the Consumer,” bringing together former DACO secretaries for a collaborative policy dialogue.

The event, held at the agency’s San Juan headquarters, was led by Secretary Valerie Rodríguez-Erazo and marked a milestone in fostering cross-generational leadership and shared strategy. The roundtable served as a forum for exchanging experiences, identifying best practices and discussing forward-looking policy goals in support of Puerto Rico’s consumers.

“It was a space defined by professionalism, respect and shared vision,” said Rodríguez-Erazo. “Listening to those who led this agency with commitment and responsibility reaffirms our mission to protect consumers with firmness, empathy and transparency.”

Key topics on the agenda included price oversight during emergencies, consumer education, the digital transformation of public services and restoring public trust in regulatory institutions. Participants also addressed current challenges faced by Puerto Rican consumers in a volatile economic environment.

Present at the meeting were: Alejandro García-Padilla, Omar Marrero, Luis G. Rivera-Marín, Michael Pierluisi-Rojo, Hiram Torres-Montalvo, Carmen Salgado, Nery Adamés-Soto, Víctor Suárez-Meléndez, and José A. Alicea.

As an outcome of the roundtable, DACO has outlined several strategic recommendations that will be integrated into the agency’s work plan. Additionally, discussions began on establishing an Honorary Advisory Council composed of former DACO secretaries to serve as an institutional support and advisory body moving forward.

The agency reiterated its ongoing commitment to defending consumer rights and encouraged citizens to reach out for support or to file complaints through its official channels.