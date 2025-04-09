Type to search

In-Brief

DACO chief gathers past secretaries to boost consumer protection

NIMB Staff April 9, 2025
Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Valerie Rodríguez-Erazo during the agency’s strategic roundtable event in San Juan.
Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Valerie Rodríguez-Erazo during the agency’s strategic roundtable event in San Juan.

The agency hosted its first strategic roundtable in Puerto Rico to strengthen policy planning and institutional continuity.

In a move to bolster institutional continuity and enhance consumer rights, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) convened its first-ever “Strategic Roundtable: Together for the Consumer,” bringing together former DACO secretaries for a collaborative policy dialogue.

The event, held at the agency’s San Juan headquarters, was led by Secretary Valerie Rodríguez-Erazo and marked a milestone in fostering cross-generational leadership and shared strategy. The roundtable served as a forum for exchanging experiences, identifying best practices and discussing forward-looking policy goals in support of Puerto Rico’s consumers.

“It was a space defined by professionalism, respect and shared vision,” said Rodríguez-Erazo. “Listening to those who led this agency with commitment and responsibility reaffirms our mission to protect consumers with firmness, empathy and transparency.”

Key topics on the agenda included price oversight during emergencies, consumer education, the digital transformation of public services and restoring public trust in regulatory institutions. Participants also addressed current challenges faced by Puerto Rican consumers in a volatile economic environment.

Present at the meeting were: Alejandro García-Padilla, Omar Marrero, Luis G. Rivera-Marín, Michael Pierluisi-Rojo, Hiram Torres-Montalvo, Carmen Salgado, Nery Adamés-Soto, Víctor Suárez-Meléndez, and José A. Alicea.

As an outcome of the roundtable, DACO has outlined several strategic recommendations that will be integrated into the agency’s work plan. Additionally, discussions began on establishing an Honorary Advisory Council composed of former DACO secretaries to serve as an institutional support and advisory body moving forward.

The agency reiterated its ongoing commitment to defending consumer rights and encouraged citizens to reach out for support or to file complaints through its official channels.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“A startup in Silicon Valley has two founders — a chief technology officer, the technical one, and a CEO, the businessperson. They’re very specific, very niche-focused. One can’t do what the other one does, and that’s why they’re together.

 

 

Here [in Puerto Rico], instead of having two founders, you have CEOs who are extremely good technically and who will develop the software, prepare the platform for deployment, design the go-to-market strategy, and will sell it, too. They know the technical part and the operational part. You don’t see that to that extent on the mainland. It’s very rare.”

– Héctor Jirau, executive director, Parallel18

 

More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.