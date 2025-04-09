Agrohack 2025 calls for multisector alliance to strengthen agriculture

Carla Escalera, owner of Tierra Santa Farms.

The Agrohack Conference & Expo 2025 is set to convene a broad alliance of public, private, and agricultural stakeholders on May 10 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, aiming to boost innovation, resilience, and business growth in the island’s farming sector.

The event, backed by Puerto Rico Farm Credit, will bring together more than 1,400 attendees and more than 100 exhibitors, including farmers, agribusiness leaders, tech providers, and government officials.

Sessions will focus on integrating artificial intelligence in farming, creating agritourism experiences, selling to major retailers, using drones and smart sensors, and accessing financing, subsidies, and branding strategies.

“It’s time we unite in a multisector alliance for Puerto Rican agriculture,” said Ricardo Fernández, president of Puerto Rico Farm Credit. “This platform is designed to inspire, educate, and empower those working in agriculture with the tools and support to scale their businesses.”

The conference will feature networking opportunities, mentorship, and hands-on workshops. Entities such as the Puerto Rico Department of Agriculture and the Puerto Rico Farm Bureau have already joined the initiative.

Farmer testimonials emphasized the urgency and opportunity of such an alliance.

Carla Escalera of Tierra Santa Farms, who rebuilt her business after Hurricane Fiona, said, “Agrohack will help forge critical links between farmers, government, and the private sector to move agriculture forward.”

Young farmer Wilfredo Méndez, founder of Puro Campo in San Sebastián, shared how he scaled from backyard farming to supplying major clients like Walmart.

“The alliance and Agrohack are key for educating young farmers on scaling, innovation, and sustainability,” he said.

Meanwhile, tech entrepreneur Marilyn Torres-Encarnación, co-founder of AgroLab, added, “Our app helps farmers manage compliance and operations. Puerto Rico must embrace innovation to catch up with global trends.”