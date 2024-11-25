Puerto Rico retailers start Black Friday sales early

Black Friday kicks off early in Puerto Rico, with retailers spreading out deals to avoid crowds.

Sales strategies extend through the season with deals starting as early as October.

Even though Black Friday sales start on Nov. 29, dozens of retailers in Puerto Rico have launched sales early to avoid long lines and overcrowding. Bargain prices are being offered weeks in advance as part of a strategy to spread out the shopping rush.

Puerto Rico Retailers Association President José González told News is my Business that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) to establish clear guidelines for retailers during the holiday season.

Retail stores have been working with DACO officials to plan strategies for Black Friday and the Christmas period, González said.

“There are companies whose strategies kicked off in early November and, on a weekly basis, they come up with new offers and sales until they reach Black Friday. So Black Friday has become an event that no longer lasts one or two days, but rather an event that occurs now over the entire month. Each store has established its own sales strategies,” González added.

Between six and 10 retailers have already rolled out pre-Black Friday sales, with more expected to follow.

González, who also owns the Pepé Ganga stores, said that his chain launched Black Friday deals on Nov. 22, running through Nov. 30. Other retailers began offering discounts in late October, with some extending sales through Three Kings Day. Online sales have also kicked off, giving consumers additional options to shop for holiday deals.

DACO Acting Secretary Francisco González de la Matta and Retailers Association Vice President Coral Cummings formalized the MOU in late October to coordinate efforts for Black Friday and the holiday season.

“We are excited about the potential for outstanding holiday sales,” said Cummings. “Despite challenges such as inflation and high costs affecting retailers, we’re maintaining the same spirit to celebrate this holiday season. Savings opportunities began much earlier, starting in October.”

González de la Matta emphasized DACO’s role in consumer protection.

“We are committed to protecting consumer rights and ensuring their safety while supporting retailers to meet sales expectations,” the DACO chief said. “This agreement is fundamental to promoting trust between citizens and businesses.”